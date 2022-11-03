Patrick Kielty’s movie debut: ‘I was scared before filming, then the first day was even scarier’

Patrick Kielty was “really scared” about making his acting debut in Ballywalter, which had its world premiere at the Belfast Film Festival on Thursday night.

The Co Down-born comedian plays Shane, a man who decides to sign up for a stand-up comedy class while his marriage is breaking down.

He forms an unlikely friendship with Eileen, a twentysomething taxi driver who is unsure about her future after returning home to Belfast from London.

Ballywalter is directed by Prasanna Puwanarajah, who will soon appear as Martin Bashir in the new series of The Crown. It was penned by the east Belfast writer Stacey Gregg.

When he was asked if he would be interested in helping, Kielty could not imagine himself in a film.

He said: “They were talking to me about it and I thought, ‘Oh maybe they want me to help give some stand-up advice’.

“I was talking to them some more and I thought maybe they wanted me to audition for the role, then they said, ‘No, we want you to actually play the role’.”

While Kielty has plenty of stand-up experience, he was nervous about acting.

He said: “It was scary when they said, ‘We want you’. [It was] really scary. Then I turned up to set for the first day of filming and it was even scarier.

“As a stand-up comedian, you have your car, your microphone and maybe a talent manager, but this had so much I was just taken aback.”

After filming wrapped, the nerves still didn’t leave him.

Speaking ahead of the premiere, he explained: “I’m so nervous to watch it because when you do stand-up, you are there, you do it in front of an audience and that’s you. With this, I’m going to be sitting with the audience, watching myself.

“The difference with this is if I don’t like it, I can heckle myself.

“I think it will be received [well]. I hope it will.

“It’s very thought-provoking and it’s different.

“It’s not like anything we have seen coming out of Northern Ireland. People were even saying that to me. It’s slow-paced and it makes you think.”

Comedy is a key feature of the film, but it doesn’t shy away from serious topics.

“I hope people come to watch it thinking, ‘Oh he’s in it, it will be funny’, but then they watch it and get surprised because there is such a truth within it. I hope it really hits people and makes them think,” Kielty said.

The film also deals with the theme of loneliness. For Kielty, it was important to portray that in an authentic manner.

“Loneliness is something we all feel and can relate to, and sometimes we don’t know how to overcome it, and people we don’t expect to help us do help us,” he said.

The comedian also feels the film is one people in Northern Ireland and beyond can relate to.

He said: “Of course there are things that people from Northern can relate to, but there are also themes that are universal that everyone can relate to.”