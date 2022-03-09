People said my win made them super proud to be from NI, says Drag Race winner Blu Hydrangea

Blu Hydrangea ‘buzzing’ after being crowned Queen of the World in global TV competition

Northern Irish drag queen Blu Hydrangea has said she is “on cloud nine and absolutely buzzing” after being crowned the first winner of BBC Three series RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World.

Blu — the stage name of Joshua Cargill (26), from Hillsborough — battled it out against a host of drag queens from across the globe to scoop the title of 'Queen of the World'.

After the winner was announced on Tuesday night, she visited her favourite bar in Belfast — the Maverick — to join a party to celebrate the win.

“I’ve now heard that the mayor wants to meet me to congratulate me so I may get the glad rags on!” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

Blu said there has been no representation for Northern Ireland on a worldwide drag platform before, and it was important to represent the region on the show.

“It felt really important to me that, being the only one from Northern Ireland in four seasons of Drag Race UK, that I had to represent here,” she said.

“I love our wee country and our little community and, while it’s been through some things and not quite out of the past just yet, little things like this make everyone a little bit happier and excited about what may come.

“Some people have said to me that they always felt embarrassed to say they are from Northern Ireland but the night I won they felt super proud,” she added.

“It’s little things like that which make up a big part of my story and why I wanted to go on the show in the first place.”

While Blu admits that the region has “come a long way” in recent times, there is still more that needs to be done, which she hopes to highlight through her new-found fame.

“There needs to be more LGBT education in schools, better trans healthcare, and just in general small things like asking pronouns,” she added.

“It is a small step, but if these all became regular in Northern Ireland then it would make a lot more people feel more comfortable to live here.”

The local drag queen was one of four finalists who made it to the last stage of the worldwide smash hit show against UK’s Baga Chipz and the US’s Mo Heart and Jujubee.

After RuPaul announced the winner, she was handed her sceptre and said: "Northern Ireland, I'm taking the crown home!

"Who'd have thought it? One wee shady boy from Northern Ireland is now queen of the world!"

Alongside RuPaul the judging panel for the final was made up of Michelle Visage and Graham Norton.

While Blu will not receive any prize money for being crowned winner, she will now enjoy a trip to Hollywood in the US to record a single with RuPaul, with a portion of the proceeds split equally between charities Comic Relief and Children in Need.

Before taking to the stage for the final lip sync battles, Blu walked the runway in a baby blue gown with an embellished dove on the front holding two flags.

She said that the outfit “symbolises peace” and that “flying the Union Jack and Irish flag represent the two communities that live in Northern Ireland.”

“There’s a troubled past with Northern Ireland and I want to show there is a chance for peace,” she said.

When asked what would be important about her winning the competition, she said that “visibility for people back home” is why she wanted to take part.

“I want to show that you can be yourself any way you want — and thrive,” said Blu.

“I want to represent queers in every facet; if I can represent one person watching this show, sitting at home with their parents and struggling to be themselves then my job is done, because that was me.

“If there is another little Josh out there that gets to see me and smile and live life to the fullest, then I’ve done what I came to do.”