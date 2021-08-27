Petal power: Love Island star hails sunflower field which is raising funds for charity

Love Island’s Matthew MacNabb enjoys a preview of the sunflower field in his hometown of Downpatrick

Love Island star Matthew MacNabb has praised the establishment of a sunflower field in his hometown of Downpatrick which is raising funds for a mental health charity and cancer support.

The field, which is home to over half a million bright yellow blooms, is located along the Strangford Road on the outskirts of the town and was established by volunteers from community mental health initiative ALPS (All Lives Are Precious).

With help from volunteers, and the McVeigh family from Downpatrick over the past six months, the field of dreams is now set to open in the Co Down countryside helping to support the vital work of ALPS as well as Macmillan Cancer Support.

Matthew, who exited the Love Island villa just two weeks ago, enjoyed one of his first trips out and about since coming out of isolation to the sunflower field, the location of which has been the town’s best kept secret for much of this year.

He said that, through sharing a video on his social media of the field, he wanted to help “spread a message of overall health and positivity”.

“Community efforts like this are truly amazing and to help charities which work in suicide prevention and cancer research is really very special to me,” said Matthew.

“I just want to say thank you to the organisers for all their efforts.” One of the founders of ALPS, Ronan Gilchrist, started the initiative back in 2014 to offer support and services on emotional wellbeing, mental health education and suicide prevention.

It now has active community groups right across the province.

Ronan told the Belfast Telegraph that there has been “great excitement” all week in anticipation of the official launch on Friday.

“Over the last number months people have spent their evenings and weekends meticulously planting sunflowers and preparing ground getting it ready for its big unveiling to the public,” he said.

“What they have created is pure genius and promises to put a huge smile on the faces of all who visit.

“The field’s location has been one of the best kept secrets now for some time whilst it has been growing but now, we are ready to open the doors and invite you all in,” he added.

Admission is free for all. Readymade bunches will be available to purchase on a donation basis, with monies going directly to ALPS and Macmillan Cancer Support.

The field at 101 Strangford Road will be open to the public Fridays from 4pm until 7pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 1pm until 7pm throughout September.

It will also be open bank holiday Monday, August 30 from 11am to 7pm.