Peter Dinklage: ‘I loved the community of Belfast... I just miss that’
The Game of Thrones star on how he pleaded with his wife to cast him as Cyrano in her musical adaptation of the classic French story - and how much he misses living in Ireland
Paul Whitington
Peter Dinklage is talkng about his new film Cyrano, in which he plays — and sings — the role of the doomed swordsman, poet and lover Cyrano de Bergerac, and he’s not being especially kind to himself. “There are people who can sing and then there are proper singers, and I definitely fall into the former category,” he muses.