Pictured: Derry Girls set to feature city's famed Halloween festival in final series

Derry’s favourite TV show looks set to air an episode based around the city’s most celebrated night of the year – Halloween.

Photos taken of filming last night on Magazine Street, next to the City Walls, show the famous fivesome riding on the back of a trailer.

The historic Walls above them are decorated with lanterns as the Derry Girls...and wee English fella...are dressed as angels.

They are flanked by top-hat-wearing skeletons on stilts, as Halloween revellers watch on at the side of the road.

The group look to be thoroughly enjoying themselves on set, but it’s not all glamorous having to wear Halloween costumes on a cold November night in the North West.

The Girls getting into the Halloween spirit.

As shooting for the series got underway, Saoirse Monica Jackson, who plays Erin Quinn shared an Instagram photo with her TV ma’ and da’ saying: “I’m having the best time filming our third & final season of Derry Girls. I love this show & Erin Quinn from the bottom of my little green heart, I really do.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Alderman Graham Warke, said the popular series has become synonymous with the city and brought its story to audiences across the world.

"It has shone a spotlight on the warmth and humour that sets the people here apart, and I am delighted to hear reports that the cast and crew are now filming the much anticipated third instalment of the show.”

He added: "Like everyone else here I can't wait to see what antics they get up to this time round and I know this series will generate just as much positive profile for the City and District as the previous two.

"Screen Tourism is a key element of our tourism activity so it's great to see this interest continue to grow in our beautiful City. I want to wish Lisa McGee and all involved the very best with the new series."

The third season was confirmed in April 2019, but filming was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A release date for Derry Girls season 3 has yet to be confirmed, but it’s expected to air on Channel 4 in 2022.

Filming eventually kicked off in October, with the show's writer Lisa McGee sharing a clapperboard at the start of filming on October 4.