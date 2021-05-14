Pictured: Hollywood star Patrick Dempsey poses at Mussenden Temple during Disney film shoot

Actor Patrick Dempsey is making himself at home in Northern Ireland by visiting some famous local beauty spots.

The 55-year-old Grey’s Anatomy star is currently in Ireland to film the blockbuster Disney production Disenchanted with Hollywood actress Amy Adams this summer.

And he has been documenting his adventures on the Emerald Isle on social media since his arrival, sharing snaps of his trips around the Irish countryside.

On Thursday night he posted a selfie on his Instagram account of his visit to Co Londonderry’s Mussenden Temple.

In an earlier Instagram post, the actor donned a flat cap and took a selfie grinning as he stood in the rain next to a donkey in Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow.

He captioned the post: “My new trusty steed” and shared it online with his 6.1million followers.

Dempsey’s donkey selfie is the latest in a series of posts since he landed in Ireland at the beginning of the month.

He shared a photo last week with some sheep grazing in a field and before that, he uploaded a photo from one of his walks and simply said: “Ireland!”

His co-star Amy Adams has also taken to social media since arriving in Ireland ahead of filming.

In a video, she said: “I am in Ireland where I am getting ready to start filming on the sequel to Enchanted, which I am very excited about.”

Filming of Disenchanted is due to begin this week. It is the much-anticipated sequel to Disney’s 2007 romantic comedy Enchanted, which starred Adams as princess-to-be Giselle and Dempsey as divorce attorney Robert.

James Marsden will be returning as Prince Edward, and Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays are also billed to star in the movie, alongside Irish actors and dancers following major casting calls here earlier this year.

Filming will take place this summer in locations including Dundalk, Dublin city, Enniskerry, Greystones, and the RDS.