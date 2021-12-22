Pictured: Inside Game of Thrones studio tour in Banbridge

First look inside the forthcoming Game of Thrones Studio Tour; The Great Hall of Winterfell, The Production Department and Costume Design Department. Launching in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, February 4th, 2022.

Winter is coming... and so too is the opening of the world's only Game of Thrones studio tour, located in Co Down.

New sneak peek images from inside the tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge have been released ahead of a February 4 opening date.

It means fans of the HBO programme, which ran from 2011 to 2019 across eight seasons and has generated around £250 million for Northern Ireland’s economy, will be able to visit one of the original filming locations. The Banbridge studio is where around one third of Game of Thrones filming in Northern Ireland took place.

The former linen mill has since been transformed into an interactive visitor attraction which will house iconic and authentic set pieces, props and costumes from the multi-award winning TV series.

Visitors will follow the raven's flight from the Night’s Watch at Castle Black to Winterfell, the ancestral home of House Stark. It will be followed by a royal audience with House Lannister while the mysteries of Dragonstone and House Targaryen loom overhead.

The artistic journals used to bring the books of George R.R. Martin will also be on display to show fans how the world of Westeros was brought to life.

There will also be the opportunity to test acting skills on an interactive screen while also learning the secrets behind some of the series' most thrilling scenes.

Linen Mill Studios is a subsidiary of John Hogg & Co, a family business from Northern Ireland that has been operated since the 1800s.