Pierce Brosnan: Bond star ‘bedazzled’ by sculptures in Belfast art exhibition

Pierce Brosnan has continued to show his love for Belfast after viewing an art exhibition at the Mac.

Posting an update on his official Instagram account, the former Bond star commented: “The Mac Belfast…if you have a chance to see the work of Australian Sculptor Ron Mueck @ The Mac, check it out, it will bedazzle you.”

The actor also posed for a picture beside Mueck’s well-known 2005 sculpture, In Bed.

According to the Mac, Mueck’s meticulously sculpted figures vary from the mini to mammoth in scale and “reflect an inner world of private feelings with unsettling power”.

It’s no surprise that Brosnan has a ‘Goldeneye’ for fine art, having grown a second career as a painter.

Frequently posting his creations online, he has even sold a portrait of Bob Dylan for a staggering £1.1m.

In recent weeks, the 007 actor has been spotted around Belfast between shooting days on his latest feature, The Last Rifleman.

It sees him play an ex-serviceman Artie Crawford, who is living in a Northern Ireland care home following the death of his wife.

The film is inspired by the true story of Second World War veteran Bernard Jordan, who sneaked out of his care home in England at the age of 89 and bordered a Ferry to France to attend the 70th anniversary commemorations of the D-Day landings.