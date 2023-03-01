Pierce Brosnan charms Ballycastle business owners during filming for new movie

Business owners in Ballycastle have said actor Pierce Brosnan gave residents “a skip in their step” as the James Bond star took over a street in the town to film part of his new movie on Tuesday.

Brosnan is currently filming Four Letters of Love, a romantic drama based on the book of the same name from Dublin author Niall Williams, across both Northern Ireland and the Republic.

The film follows two lovers separated by their families as they hope to reunite. The actor who was raised in Navan, Co Meath, popped up across Ballycastle and posed for photographs with excited locals.

Liam McVeigh who works in The Diamond Bar, just outside where most of the filming for the former 007’s new film took place, said their interaction with the actor was “a bit of a funny story”.

“They were filming right outside our bar, and we were peeking out looking at everything going on, next thing our door opens and we thought it was maybe the director coming to tell us off, but it was actually Pierce Brosnan who just walked in,” he said.

“We couldn’t believe it, but to be honest he just wanted to use the toilet.”

The barman said the actor was “very friendly” and even joked about popping in for a drink after he had wrapped production for the day.

“He actually said to us about coming in for a drink afterwards, unfortunately he never did. It was just a small interaction, but he was really nice and I asked could I grab a photo.

“I think he actually took lots of photos around the town with everyone, he was doing it for anyone who asked, he was very good like that.”

Liam later took a photograph of his brother Ruairi posing with the actor, who was dressed in full costume complete with black leather coat.

“There were so many people who came down to watch the filming, it’s not everyday something like this happens in Ballycastle,” he added.

During his fleeting visit to Co Antrim, Brosnan enjoyed the luxurious Ballycastle hotel, The Salthouse, whose manager Carl McGarrity said they were “delighted” to host the Golden Globe nominee.

“We were absolutely delighted to welcome Pierce Brosnan to The Salthouse Hotel in Ballycastle and we wish him all the best in his new movie,” she said. “It was such a fantastic surprise for our staff and hotel guests.

“(He) brought Ballycastle to a standstill as filming got under way for his new movie. Northern Ireland has become hot property in recent years when it comes to sought-after filming locations and Pierce Brosnan is the latest celebrity to enjoy this wonderful destination.”

Owner of D McAuley, Danny McAuley, a fishing shop close to where the Bond star was acting on Tuesday, said although he didn’t spot the actor himself, it was great to see the filming.

“It was really great to see all the old cars and buses and things like that. There were so many people about and it was really lovely to see, it certainly went down alright here.”

Manager and owner of Thyme and Co coffee shop in Ballycastle, Eimear Mullan said she was personally lucky to catch a glimpse of the actor performing in the film because her own apartment over looked the set and said her customers were a “buzz” due to his presence.

“It was just for one day I think, I’ve been told they’re away to Donegal now, but I did see Pierce Brosnan from a distance, all dressed up.”

Asked if it was nice for such a high-profile project to come to the North coast town, Eimear said “it was unbelievable”.

“Oh my goodness everyone was in such a buzz, all the customers were coming in practically telling me the entire story of the film, how it’s based on a book and everything.

“It was lovely, it gave everyone a wee skip in their step. It really did bring such a boost to the town, it was all so professional as well and I’ve been told everyone was so friendly as well.”

“We wish him all the best in his new movie,” they added and shared an image of the smiling actor alongside two employees.

Brosnan’s appearance in Northern Ireland is proving common, as it marks his second filming role here in just under a year.

Last year, he was spotted across Belfast and Holywood, as he filmed ‘The Last Rifleman’ where he once again took photographs with local businesses and NI fans.

The Ulster Aviation Society said it was “amazed” after the star posed with one of its aircraft which carried the numbers ‘007’.

The society were involved in supplying some of the props used in the film which is due out later this year, and features Brosnan as a WWII veteran who escapes a care home to attend the anniversary of the D-Day landings in France.

Four Letters of Love also stars Helena Bonham Carter and fellow Irish actors Gabriel Byrne, Fionn O’Shea and Ann Skelly. Filming is still under way, and it will likely be released next year.