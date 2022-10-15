Pierce Brosnan: ‘It takes a mighty man to stand in front of 200 people in a motion-capture suit which is very tight’
From spy games to spandex, Pierce Brosnan is about to make his first foray into the world of superheroes in Marvel’s Black Adam. The Navan man talks to Paul Whitington about tight suits, being Bond and his pilgrimage home to meet his father’s family for the first time
Paul Whitington
As befits a former Bond, Pierce Brosnan is speaking to me from beneath a palm tree. “Under my beautiful palms on the north shore of Hawaii,” he explains with quiet appreciation before asking me how everyone is “back home”. He was in Ireland over the summer, shooting a movie in Belfast, and will return shortly to appear in an adaptation of Niall Williams’s bestseller Four Letters of Love.