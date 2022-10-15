Pierce Brosnan: ‘It takes a mighty man to stand in front of 200 people in a motion-capture suit which is very tight’

From spy games to spandex, Pierce Brosnan is about to make his first foray into the world of superheroes in Marvel’s Black Adam. The Navan man talks to Paul Whitington about tight suits, being Bond and his pilgrimage home to meet his father’s family for the first time

Pierce Brosnan attends the Black Adam photo call in Los Angeles, October 2022

Paul Whitington Sat 15 Oct 2022 at 08:00