Pierce Brosnan pops into Ballycastle pub while shooting new film

Pierce Brosnan pictured with a member of staff at the Ballycastle pub (Photo: The Diamond Bar Facebook)

Pierce Brosnan was spotted in a Ballycastle pub on Tuesday while shooting his new film.

On Tuesday, the Diamond Bar posted a photo of the star posed for a photo with a member of staff. They captioned it: “Thanks for stopping by Mr Bond.”

Mr Brosnan was sporting a long wig, shabby overcoat and scarf, which raised some eyebrows with commenters.

One eagle-eyed fan joked “Thon boy Brosnan needs a good haircut!” However, this was cleared up when the bar confirmed the actor was in costume for his new film Four Letters of Love.

He is currently shooting for the upcoming supernatural romance on the north coast.

The storyline is based on an international best-selling novel by Irish author Niall Williams. Brosnan and Helena Bonham-Carter, alongside Irish actor Gabriel Byrne, will play parents of the main characters, played by up-and-coming actors Fionn O’Shea and Ann Skelly.

This was the second time fans spotted Mr Brosnan out and about in Ballycastle. He had also been spotted at the Salthouse Hotel in Ballycastle.

Posting to social media, the hotel wrote: “Reservation for Bond… James Bond. We had the pleasure of welcoming Mr Pierce Brosnan to stay and dine at the hotel last night. We wish him all the best in his new movie.”