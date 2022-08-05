Pierce Brosnan: The Last Rifleman actor thanks people of Belfast as he shares photos from filming wrap

Pierce Brosnan on the set of The Last Rifleman. (Pic: Instagram)

Pierce Brosnan on the set of The Last Rifleman. (Pic: Instagram)

Pierce Brosnan has thanked the people of Belfast after spending six weeks filming on location for his latest feature, The Last Rifleman.

The former Bond star (69) also shared on set photos from France, showing him in costume as the 92-year-old veteran Artie Crawford.

The story focuses on a veteran living in a care home in Northern Ireland who has just lost his wife.

It is inspired by the true story of war veteran Bernard Jordan, who at 89 sneaked out of his care home in East Sussex to board a ferry to France to mark the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings in June 2014.

Sharing the update on his official Instagram page, the 007 actor said: “Final day of filming at the Bayeux Cathedral in Normandy on ‘The Last Rifleman’ Playing Artie Crawford, 2nd Battalion Royal Ulster Rifles , retired, 92 and 3/4 years old. …six glorious weeks in Belfast in the company of great film makers. That’s Emma on the slate. Thank ye one and all Dear Belfast enjoyed every days work.”

In recent weeks, the Drogheda-born actor has been enjoying plenty of what Belfast has to offer including stops at the Lyric Theatre, The Mac and local restaurants.