Portadown man Mark Lutton tearful after losing out in Bake Off

Portadown man Mark Lutton described his time on The Great British Bake Off as "brilliant from start to finish" as he left the show on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old project manager, who is based in Liverpool, failed to prove he was full of eastern promise as the series marked its 100th episode with its first Japanese-themed week.

Having failed to impress the judges during the previous week's pastry-themed challenges and fearing his dreams were shattered, Mark vowed "to be better" in the tent.

The latest episode of the series saw he and his fellow contestants get to grips with creating eight sweet or savoury Asian staple steamed buns in the signature challenge, as well as tackling a tricky technical challenge involving lots of layers.

Mark opted for burger buns with beef mince, cheese, gherkins and onions for his signature dish, which was deemed "simple but highly effective" with "good flavours" by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

"I've been in this position before where I've had a good signature and then it's sort of all gone wrong after that," he said.

"I want to just keep that momentum and really push through with the next two challenges.

The technical challenge, set by Prue, involved making a matcha crepe cake consisting of a dozen crepes stacked on top of each other. Mark's attempt was ranked fifth.

But it was the showstopper which attracted the most interest, with the bakers working on a kawaii cake inspired by the Japanese love of all things cute and adorable.

Mark's avocado-inspired "avo baby" offering was initially described as "witty and charming" by Prue but disastrously, after Paul cut inside, it was judged "inedible", which led to his departure from the show.

"When you know, you know, don't you? I just thought it was my time today," a tearful Mark said afterwards.

"These are happy tears as well because I've made it to week six of Bake Off and I'm going home having learned so much.

"I've made an amazing bunch of friends and it has pushed me to bake things that I would have never baked before, so I couldn't have asked for anything more in my Bake Off experience.

"It has been brilliant from start to finish, it really has."