Portadown's Mark Lutton hails life-changing experience on The Great British Bake Off

Northern Ireland's Mark Lutton says being part of this year's line-up on The Great British Bake Off has changed his life.

The 32-year-old project manager also hopes his appearance on the show brought some pride to both his native Portadown and Liverpool, where he now lives with his wife, Laura.

"I'm sorry I couldn't go all the way for them, but I gave it my best for both of them," he said after becoming the sixth baker to leave the tent on Tuesday night.

Mark said his best moments on the Channel 4 show were getting good feedback from the judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith and the new friendships he made with his fellow bakers.

As the competition reached the halfway point this week, it was a Bake Off first for the bakers as they faced Japanese week.

Unfortunately it was sayonara for Mark, who was quite emotional on leaving as the series marked its 100th episode.

"I think that was because you go through such a long process, and don't take stock of how far you have come," he reflected. "I never at any point thought I would have got to episode six.

"It was when I was being sent home, I then registered it was the end of my Bake Off journey.

"So there were tears but I was also happy about the thought of beginning a new adventure and what was about to come."

Mark added: "All of the feedback from Paul and Prue has made me such a better baker.

"I wanted to impress them both equally, they both gave very different points. Going into Bake Off, I really wanted to produce something that they liked, and I'm glad that they did.

"Meeting all the other bakers and coming away with 11 new friends is the biggest thing I will take away from the tent.

"The longer you are in the tent, the harder it is to say goodbye to a baker, so there were lots of hugs, sometimes tears."

Mark, who fell in love with baking through a Edinburgh pie shop he visited every day while at university, now plans to put his new skills to good use.

"My baking has improved immensely and I've learnt so much from them - I can't wait to put it all into practice in the future.

"I've also learnt a lot about myself, and the process has made me realise just how much I love baking. I'm coming away with more confidence to challenge myself in the future and try new things," he said.

"I had an incredible experience of a life-time, and it's one that I truly will never forget."