Pride: McGuigan’s delight watching premiere of late daughter’s movie in Clones

Former boxer Barry McGuigan said he was honoured to watch the premiere of his late daughter Danika’s award-winning film ‘Wildfire’ at an outdoor screening in his hometown of Clones.

Speaking on Claire Byrne Live, the former world champion boxer said he was delighted to watch the premiere at the Barry McGuigan park in the Co Monaghan town with a socially distanced audience of around 200.

Among the guests were filmmaker Jim Sheridan, actor Daniel Day Lewis and singer Brian Kennedy.

“It was really important to me that the first outdoor screening was in Clones,” he said.

“It was wonderful.”

He said he was very proud of his daughter, nicknamed ‘Nika’, who tragically died on July 2019 aged just 33 after her cancer returned, having been diagnosed with leukaemia as a child.

Nika was posthumously awarded an IFTA for Best Actress in a Lead Role for her performance in the film which examined the legacy of The Troubles on people living in Northern Ireland following the Good Friday Agreement.

Despite its stark subject matter, Barry said “it was just lovely to see her” in the film.

“She was such a great kid,” he said of his only daughter.

However, he said her sudden death before the film wrapped caught everyone by surprise.

“It was so shocking how quickly we lost her like that,” he said, snapping his fingers.

Her death at such as young age continues to haunt the family, he added.

“We deal with it every day. For her not to be with our grandkids, we suffer every day with that,” he said.

But he said he is so proud of his daughter for winning the IFTA at this year’s awards ceremony.

Film maker Cathy Brady, who grew up with Nika in Newry, said she had Nika in mind for the role before she wrote the script and was devastated that she died before it finished filming.

“To finish the film without Nika was a devastating blow. I would have climbed every mountain in the world to finish it,” she added.

Barry recently recalled how nine-year-old Danika took a keen interest in his work with Daniel Day Lewis on the 1997 film The Boxer.

“I trained Daniel for two years when he trained for that movie,” he told the Sunday Independent. “Nika came over, and she was on set, and she saw how long it took to be authentic.”

But Barry had to come off the movie within a month because young Nika had developed leukaemia.

“I had to leave the set and go straight to the hospital,” he recalled.

Brave Nika recovered at 13 before going to Dublin to study acting.