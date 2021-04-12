Prince Philip: Ex-NI minister calls for Netflix disclaimer over The Crown

A former Northern Ireland Secretary has called on Netflix to attach a disclaimer to its series The Crown stating the show is a work of fiction, not fact.

Karen Bradley made the plea over the drama's depiction of Prince Philip, who passed away on Friday at the age of 99.

Two Royal biographers have also taken issue with a "shockingly malicious" episode in which Philip's father blames him for the death of his sister, Princess Cecilie of Greece of Denmark, in a plane crash in 1936.

In the show, Philip was due to visit his sister in Germany, but was not allowed to go after getting into trouble at school. Princess Cecilie instead chose to fly to England, however her plane crashed in Belgium on the journey. Cecilie, along with her husband, two sons and unborn baby, and mother-in-law, died.

During her subsequent funeral, the show depicts Prince Andrew telling his son: "You are the reason we are all here, burying my favourite child."

There has also been criticism of suggestions that Philip had an affair with a ballerina, delivered a threat to Princess Diana, and was involved in the Profumo sex scandal.

Sally Bedell Smith, who wrote a biography of the Queen, told the Daily Mail that Philip had "nothing to do" with his sister's death.

"Cecilie did die in an air crash but that’s the only thing that was true. Everything else was invented in a shockingly malicious way," she said.

"The whole thing about Cecilie, which he did learn about, was terribly upsetting to him. [Netflix] should emphatically apologise and I think a disclaimer is necessary more than ever. Now that he is gone, what they have done to his reputation is in even sharper relief."

Ms Bradley, who served as NI Secretary from January 2018 to July 2019, said: "While Prince Philip was still alive, Netflix badly misrepresented the behaviour and conduct of this noble and dignified man," she said.

"Now that he has died, the least they can do is to make amends by acknowledging that the picture of the Duke of Edinburgh in The Crown was unjust and, in many respects, simply fictional.

"Netflix should also add a health warning to previous and future episodes so that viewers know that what they are watching is not an accurate and faithful account of the Royal Family."

Royal biographer Hugo Vickers branded The Crown's depiction of Cecilie's death, and of Philip, "disgraceful".

"How disgraceful it was [of The Crown] to turn Prince Philip into a caricature person - never doing any work in the series. The depiction was cruel and deeply unfair. The least Netflix could do was to alert viewers with a disclaimer," he said.

Following the Duke of Edinburgh's death on Friday, the producers of The Crown, and Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies - who both played Philip in the show - paid their tributes to the Duke.

Netflix said it would not comment on the matter.