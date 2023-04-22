Psychological therapist asks if you would be able to identify a serial killer in upcoming Belfast show

What creates a serial killer? Were they simply born to kill? Would you recognise a serial killer if they lived next door to you?

These are some of the questions posed by Emma Kenny, one of the UK’s most notable psychological therapists and crime commentators, who is bringing The Serial Killer Next Door show to Belfast in June.

Emma worked with young offenders for almost a decade before moving on to work with individuals who suffered serious trauma. She then “fell in to” TV work and became a well-known crime commentator and presenter on programmes such as Britain’s Darkest Taboos, Lady Killers and The Killer in My Family.

“I guess what really piques my interest about crime per se and let’s say the more dark side and malevolence of nature, is because the average human being doesn’t have those feelings and so we don’t relate to acting in a way that could cause harm,” Emma says.

“And so, it’s always intrigued me as to, firstly, do we create these individuals? Are we as a society partly responsible for their awakening so to speak? Or is it more that nature creates killers from time to time? And one level, have you diffused certain elements of those ingredients to prevent the kind of issues from occurring? Have we got power to do that? Or to some degree, arguably, will there always be these individuals who are born and then reap dangerous and killing on our society?

“So that’s kind of why I have that interest and intrigue in the area, because I’ve seen the devastation that they cause. And at the same time, I’ve also seen that sometimes there’s a level of responsibility in society where it creates these kind of killers.”

The Serial Killer Next Door ponders what led to murderous acts by killers such as Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, Jeffrey Dahmer and John Paul Knowles. Emma says Belfast audiences can expect to be entertained by her show, and whilst she will delve into topics that can be “quite scary” for some, she handles difficult conversations with sensitivity and humour.

“There’s quite a lot of humour because I think it’s really integral and important for people to also feel that they’re not traumatised and there’s a lightness to it,” Emma explains.

“I hope they’re going to learn a lot because when you look at lots of different theories as to what creates killers, and then we’ll look at a lot of different ideas around the formulation of how these killers essentially are created per se — are they born? Or do we indeed, make them, so to speak?

“I hope that it will be an intriguing and interesting evening. I hope it will also be a fun evening because I think it’s really important that people don’t go home feeling terrible, and they go home feeling reassured.”

Ted Bundy

During the live event, Emma invites the audience to take a test to see if they have serial killer tendencies, and shares tips and tricks to help people to identify if they live next door to one.

“Hopefully, they’ll enjoy some of the tests,” the therapist says.

“I throw in a little question, but I ask them because you know it’s always good to have a little bit of a test to see whether you might have skills as a psychopath.

“My question is: ‘Is it actually possible to find somebody next door who is a serial killer?’ The truth is it’s a lot more difficult than you think.

“And that’s one of the key parts, which is we have so many stereotypes about serial killers, and they are unhelpful, because if we would like — and we would all like to imagine that the predator down the road — [to think] we would be able to spot immediately because we have this desire to protect ourselves.

“It’s a lot scarier to think to ourselves we might be working with one, or we might be married to one, with the consequences these are really effective serial killers of convenience. That’s the problem when it comes down to knowing if they live next door to you. What if they are a very good actor… marriage, have kids, volunteer at the local church like BTK [Dennis Lynn Rader] for example. It’s not easy to spot them.”

Jeffrey Dahmer

Emma’s says the typical profile of a person who enjoys watching or reading true crime is a female over 30 who has a high degree of empathy. She says fans of this genre don’t enjoy it for voyeuristic reasons and the opposite is true.

“It’s because people cannot believe that another human being would try to harm somebody in such a way that would cause them such distress,” Emma says.

“It goes against the very nature of most of us. Most of us would run into a road to save a stranger’s child, even if that cost us our lives. That’s what good human beings and generally human beings are like; even if they’re human beings who’ve not had the most wonderful of lives, chances are if they were in that situation, they would pick a child over their own life.

“So, our nature is very much hardwired for protection. People are absolutely intoxicated by understanding how someone could not have that within them, and indeed, not have that within them to a degree that they’re more than happy to cause that individual an end of a life, and cause the individuals who essentially love them a complete trauma for the rest of their lives — and that’s why people are so fixated.

“It’s such an unfair suggestion — I see it written, usually by uneducated people actually who just want to write a blog on it for example — regarding their thoughts as to why we shouldn’t have true crime and why it’s all about voyeurism. It just isn’t.

“It’s nothing to do with the idea of people enjoying seeing distress.

“It’s contrary, it’s because people really want justice for victims and legacy for them, but also want to feel that they can rehearse psychologically, which is another thing that we see as part of the watching experience.”

Emma says consumers of true crime like to imagine themselves in situations that would be extremely distressing and figure out how they would manage them as this “soothes the way that we experience the world”.

The Serial Killer Next Door comes to The Ulster Hall, Belfast, on June 6. Tickets cost £30. To book, visit www.waterfront.co.uk