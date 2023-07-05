Punter tried to put €500 bet on Patrick Kielty to replace Ryan Tubridy as Late Late Show host

An attempt to place a €500 bet on Patrick Kielty to be the next presenter of The Late Late Show was rejected by Paddy Power.

The bookmaker said it declined the bet from the punter because it breached the €25 limit it placed on the market for betting on who would replace Ryan Tubridy as the host of RTÉ’s flagship entertainment show.

Gamblers could have backed Kielty at odds as high as 14/1 to become the host of the show — a bet of €500 at those odds would net a punter €7,500.

However, Patrick Kielty’s odds collapsed to 1/5 as it became clear he was set to take over the Late Late Show gig.

Paddy Power would not say when or how the attempt to bet €500 on Kielty was made — or at what odds he was when the person tried to make the bet.

A spokesman said that “a bet of that size was not taken because there was a €25 stake limit on that market”.

The company also declined to be more specific on the circumstances and timing of the attempted wager.

The firm said it did not have any view on the size of the attempted stake, as punters had different habits and disposable funds. A gambling industry source said the average Paddy Power stake is just €10 in Ireland, with a similar amount seen pro-rata in Britain.

During the period when Claire Byrne was favourite, her odds ranged from around 6/5 to as short as 4/11.

Meanwhile, Patrick Kielty’s odds moved from 14/1 in to 1/5 as the story developed and money came in from the Irish public.

Yesterday, the Dail was told that Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly are to be invited before the Public Accounts Committee.

RTÉ has been engulfed in crisis following revelations last month that it underreported the salary paid to star presenter Tubridy and failed to disclose €345,000-worth of additional payments to him between 2017 to 2022.

The furore has since widened amid further revelations about RTÉ’s internal financial, accounting and governance practices.

Two reviews have been announced in an independent “root and branch examination” of RTÉ.

Irish Media Minister Catherine Martin also revealed that she will use her powers under the Broadcasting Act 2009 to appoint a forensic accountant to examine the books or other records of account of the Irish state broadcaster.

It had previously been announced that the governance and culture of RTÉ would be looked at, but there is also to be a second review which will focus on contractor fees and human resources. Many of the issues emerged when senior RTÉ executives faced intensive grilling at two parliamentary committees in Dublin last week.

Following a Cabinet meeting, Ms Martin said the RTÉ revelations have been an “affront to everything that public broadcasting is meant to stand for”.