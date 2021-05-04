Putting the ‘H’ in Fermanagh: Line of Duty star’s Northern Ireland roots exposed

Having been finally revealed as the much talked about ‘H’ in Line of Duty’s dramatic finale on Sunday, actor Nigel Boyle has also had his Northern Irish roots exposed.

The actor from Mosely in Birmingham played the now notoriously blundering DCI Buckells in the hit BBC drama Line of Duty, and was centre stage in Sunday’s conclusion to the show’s sixth series.

With minor roles in the likes of Coronation Street and Peaky Blinders, Line of Duty marks Boyle’s catapult into the centre stage.

Now it has also been revealed that the actor’s family originally hails from Fermanagh.

In an interview with Boyle’s best friend Declan Pierce, the Today FM DJ said he met the actor years ago at the Aston Villa training ground, with both men huge fans of the Birmingham football club.

“He’s a very quiet guy who probably doesn’t know how big this season has been for him yet,” Mr Pierce told Buzz.ie.

“I think the fact that neither of us cared about what the other one did for a living sums up the person he is.

“You never get a feeling of him being a famous actor when you’re out with him.

“He’s so proud of his Irish roots and Irish family. Loves coming home for ‘real’ pints of Guinness. He even named his son Declan.

“I’ve joked with him that he named his son after me... which obviously isn’t true, I think.”

DCI Buckells was first introduced to viewers in series one when he was appointed as SIO in the case of murdered businesswoman Jackie Laverty by then chief superintendent Derek Hilton.

The father-of-three (Finnian (5) and Declan Sonny (2) and daughter Cora Rose (3 weeks) lives with wife Lainy, who is Irish and also an actor.

His parents came to the West Midlands from Ireland in the 50s and were involved in the pub trade.

Boyle portrayed a policeman in an episode of gangster hit Peaky Blinders in 2017, as well as strict teacher Mr Hamley in Steve McQueen's Small Axe - which has received a BAFTA TV nomination in the Best Mini-Series category.