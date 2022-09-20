Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral drew massive viewing figures... but did not surpass Euro 2020 Final

Crowds watch the Queen's funeral at Belfast City Hall. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

More than 28 million people tuned in to watch the Queen’s funeral across the UK’s major TV channels on Monday, it has emerged.

The BBC has confirmed that a peak of 19.5 million people tuned into the broadcast of the historic occasion on BBC One.

While 2 million watched on BBC Two and another 831,000 to the BBC News Channel.

It has been reported that ITV’s audience reached 5.3 million mourners, while 934,000 watched coverage of the event on Sky News.

That would amount to combined peak viewing figures of around 28.5million across the UK’s major channels.

However, this figure is expected to increase when streaming data is taken into account.

Based on just the TV viewing data, the Queen’s funeral did not draw as many viewers as the final of Euro 2020 last year.

According to numerous reports, more people tuned into England v Italy with a huge peak of 31.8 million.

Around the world, the Queen’s funeral is predicted to have been watched by 4.1 billion grievers.

Prior to the ceremony, thousands of people queued, with some grievers waiting for more than 24 hours, to see the Queen lying-in-state at Westminster Hall.

Culture secretary Michele Donelan has since said that around 250,000 mourners came to pay their respects to Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

Followed by her children, including King Charles, and other members of the Royal Family, the Queen’s coffin traveled from central London to her final resting place, St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Among 2,000 invited guests were NI political leaders and celebrities.

Many television schedules across UK channels were suspended when Buckingham Palace announced the Queen was under medical supervision shortly before her peaceful death on September 8.

BBC One and other broadcasters scrapped planned programming to provide blanket coverage of Her Majesty in the days following her death at Balmoral at the age of 96.