Queen watched Line of Duty to ‘keep her spirits up’ following Prince Philip's death, new book reveals

The late Queen is reported to have been an avid watcher of Belfast-filmed police thriller Line of Duty as a way to find comfort following the death of Prince Philip.

The revelation comes as part of a new royal biography by author and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, a friend and biographer of the Royal Family.

Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait reveals the former monarch took solace in watching television, particularly dramas like Line of Duty in a bid to “keep her spirits up”.

However, according to the book she sometimes struggled to keep up with the plot and disliked the constant “mumbling” on it and other programmes.

The 96-year-old – who was the longest reigning monarch in UK history – passed away at 3.10pm on September 8 at Balmoral Castle.

According to the Sunday Times last year, the Queen’s love of the police series was already well known, with Elizabeth enjoying discussing the plot’s twists and turns with one of her closest aides Vice-Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt during her self-isolation at Windsor Castle during the pandemic.

The sixth series of the police drama – starring Martin Compston and Vicky McClure – which aired from March to May in 2021, was a ratings success, with its dramatic finale revealing the identity of the mysterious corrupt officer H.

However, recent weeks have seen the idea of a new series once again hit the headlines.

Earlier this month Enniskillen-born star Adrian Dunbar explained the cast were “keeping our fingers crossed” there will be news of a new season in the near future.

The 64-year-old actor, who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings in the BBC show, was speaking on ITV’s Lorraine when he revealed “there is every possibility” of a new series.