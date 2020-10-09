Queen's Birthday Honours: Mary Berry celebrates being made a Dame

Mary Berry has said she is "overwhelmed to receive the very great honour" of being made a Dame in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

The former Great British Bake Off judge has earned the status of national treasure over a six-decade career.

She said: "I am absolutely overwhelmed to receive this very great honour.

"For most of my life I have been lucky enough to follow my passion to teach cookery through books and the media.

"I just wish my parents and brothers were here to share my joy, as my only achievement at school was just one O-level - in cookery of course!

"However, I am sure they are looking down and smiling. I will celebrate with my husband and family very soon."

Footballer Marcus Rashford has been made an MBE after his heroic efforts in ensuring children in need received meals across the summer during the pandemic.

His campaign forced the Government to make a U-turn over its free school meals provision and now he is being honoured for services to vulnerable children in the UK during Covid-19

He said: "As a young black man from Wythenshawe, never did I think I would be accepting an MBE, never mind an MBE at the age of 22."

Body coach Joe Wicks is also being made an MBE for helping children keep active and mentally fit during lockdown with his online PE lessons.

Mr Wicks said: "My childhood and how I grew up, if you met me as a little boy you'd have thought 'He's not going to go anywhere, he's not going to do anything great'. But I've turned it around and I really am proud I've become this person who's helping people."

Derrick Evans, more commonly known as Mr Motivator, who has been made an MBE after creating online home exercises during lockdown.

Phil Redmond, the creator of Grange Hill, Brookside and Hollyoaks, has been knighted for services to broadcasting and arts in the regions, while writer and director Sally Wainwright, who has been behind some of biggest television dramas in recent years, including Gentleman Jack, is made OBE.

There are also knighthoods for Tommy Steele, dubbed Britain's "first rock n roll star", for services to entertainment and charity, and actor David Suchet for services to drama and charity.