Queen’s Speech is most watched Christmas Day show in Northern Ireland — but Corrie beats Call The Midwife

The Queen’s Speech has been crowned the most watched programme on Christmas Day in Northern Ireland.

The annual address – her first Christmas one since the death of Prince Philip – was a ratings success for the BBC, drawing in 184,000 people locally.

Overall, the Queen’s Speech, which paid tribute to her ‘beloved’ late husband, secured the top slot across the UK, with an average of 7.4 million viewers.

Coronation Street’s hour-long Christmas special on UTV won the battle of the soaps in Northern Ireland and was the second most watched programme here, with an average audience of 159,000 viewers and an average audience share of 29%.

The Corrie special was the most watched programme in the 8pm to 9pm slot, beating BBC One’s period drama Call the Midwife, which aired at the same time and pulled in an audience of 132,000 viewers.

Emmerdale’s festive hour-long special also proved to be a ratings success with Northern Ireland viewers. The Yorkshire-based soap, which aired just before Coronation Street, had an average audience of 153,000 viewers equating to an average share of 29%.

Eastenders, meanwhile, missed out on a top five spot for the BBC in Northern Ireland, but was placed 10th overall in the list of most watched Christmas Day shows throughout the UK, watched by 2.9 million viewers. Coronation Street was the most watched soap in the UK, with 3.25 million people tuning in, while Emmerdale followed with 3 million viewers.

Last year, Call the Midwife, which follows a group of midwives working in poverty-stricken east London, won the Christmas Day TV ratings battle in Northern Ireland for the first time. This year, however, the heartwarming drama slipped to the fourth most watched BBC show in Northern Ireland, beaten by the Blankety Blank Christmas Special, which had an audience of 148,000 viewers and the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special, with 140,000 viewers.

Michael McIntyre’s Christmas Wheel also fared well with 125,000 people watching.

While the Queen’s Speech was the most watched show both regionally and nationally, Strictly Come Dancing’s festive special was the second most watched programme across the UK. The BBC secured eight of the top 10 programmes, with ITV’s Coronation Street and Emmerdale coming in eighth and ninth place, ahead of Eastenders.