Quinn Country review: Citizen Quinn uses RTÉ documentary to bemoan his ‘unprecedented betrayal’
The former billionaire believes he is the victim of the gravest betrayal in the history of the State, we heard on Quinn Country. If only that were true
Ann Marie Hourihane
What is Seán Quinn like? He’s not like Citizen Kane, because Citizen Kane was born to money and held on to everything he made. The story told over three episodes of Quinn Country (RTÉ One) is more like a fairy tale. A dark, dark fairy tale. Which we are paying for.