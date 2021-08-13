Randalstown boy Shea Brady (8) is voice of main character in popular new animation on Channel 5

Viewers of children’s TV will be hearing a lot more from a Co Antrim boy who has lent his voice to the main character in a new Channel 5 animation hitting the screens.

Odo, featuring the adventures of an extremely self-confident little owl, made its debut on the station’s Milkshake section for younger viewers last Saturday and has already proved so popular that the rights have been sold to leading broadcasters around the world.

And for eight-year-old Randalstown boy Shea Brady, who voices Odo the owl, that means his voice will be broadcast to children far and wide, with the programme to be aired in Germany, the USA and Latin America, Australia, Canada, France, Sweden, Norway, Poland and Wales.

Shea’s voice will remain unedited in every English speaking country, though he said it was a long process of online auditions before he finally landed the lead role at the end of 2020.

“I had to do lots of auditions for Odo over Zoom and finally got to go to the studio for a final audition,” he said.

“I did some voice acting for about an hour and when I got out of the booth, they told me I had an early Christmas present and I’d got the part!

“I was very happy and proud of myself!”

Odo, a new children's animation on Channel 5

The series, which has also been picked up by RTE, aims to help combat the rise in anxiety and depression in children by teaching them the importance of self-efficacy and belief in themselves.

And while Shea is enjoying is role as the voice of Odo, he has ambitions on a grander scale.

“I’m a big fan of anything to do with Vikings and gladiators; my favourite movie is Troy,” he said.

“I like to dress up in different costumes and use my swords. I do love animated movies, so I’m super excited about being the voice of Odo.”

Shea is joined in the animation by another young voice from Ireland, with eight-year-old Julia Dillon, from Co Laois, playing his best friend and shy orphan bird Doodle in the pre-school animation about a forest camp for young birds.

The animation has been created by multi award-winning, Belfast-based production company Sixteen South, who have already produced Claude, Lily’s Driftwood Bay and Sesame Tree.

Shea Brady

And Colin Williams, creator and showrunner at Sixteen South, added: “Lily (our lead from Lily’s Driftwood Bay) was the first major kids character with a Northern Irish accent to be broadcast all over the world without being reduced.

“We wanted to do the same with Odo, so we cast Shea in the lead role.

“It’s a series all about positivity, fun and unity, so for Odo’s best friend, we wanted to showcase an Irish voice, so we chose Julia to play Odo’s best friend Doodle. Their relationship is a strong symbol of cross-border Irish friendship - and very apt at this time of disruption and uncertainty”.

Targeted at three to five-year-olds, Odo is set in the Forest Camp for Young Birds, a wonderful leafy playground where bird characters of all shapes and sizes gather to play games, learn skills and have a hoot with an amazingly diverse group of feathered friends. Silly chickens, cheeky toucans, harmonious canaries and posturing peacocks all play wing-by-wing under the watchful eye of Camp Leader, a supremely capable and unflappable Eagle.

Funny, warm and charming, the stories also deal with important themes like immigration, racism and respect, with Colin using his time in lockdown during Covid to craft the idea into life.

“This was developed, written and produced completely at home during lockdown,” he said.

“Odo is the antithesis to 2020, which has seen humankind at its best and its worst. Through our little self-confident owl Odo and his diverse group of friends, we want to gently tackle important issues like migration, racism, inclusion and adoption but, ultimately, we want to show children that, like Odo, everything is possible - they can achieve their goals, while being caring and considerate of others at the same time”.

Odo airs on Channel 5 Milkshake for children at 7.40am each Saturday morning.