Rare Breed: A Farming Year returning to UTV for its 11th series

It brings the busy life of Northern Ireland’s farming community to the small screen — and it is back for a new series.

UTV’s popular Rare Breed: A Farming Year is returning and it is all change again with new families, new farms and businesses and new challenges.

The year-in-the-life observational documentary series, charting the reality of farming in 21st century Northern Ireland, gives an insight into one of our largest and oldest industries.

For more than a decade the series has taken viewers into the farming world through the lives of farmers across the country.

Now in its 11th year, this series follows 12 families as they deal with one of the most unpredictable periods in memory.

The families featured reflect the diversity and innovation in Northern Ireland’s agri-food sector. Be it traditional beef, sheep, dairy and produce enterprises, or social farming, breeding alpacas and sport horses, viewers see how they face daily challenges and constantly work in all weathers against a backdrop of Brexit, climate change and the war in Ukraine.

In the first episode, viewers meet six families. Firstly in Rosslea, Co Fermanagh, where award-winning farmer John Egerton works with his three sons, William, Robert, and Samuel. The family have a suckler beef herd of 90 cattle and a flock of 250 ewes. ​

Near Limavady, the programme meets Richard and Leona Kane, who have a 750 acre arable farm. They grow a range of crops including wheat, barley, and oilseed rape. They also produce carrots, and in January, Richard is busy lifting them.

The show also visits Streamvale Farm on the outskirts of Belfast where Tim Morrow runs a dairy, herd of more than 200 cattle.

Tony Curry, programmes editor at UTV, said: “Rare Breed: A Farming Year is a firm favourite amongst UTV viewers.

“Our agri-industry and the quality of its produce and output are outstanding.

“The fantastic ratings year-on-year for Rare Breed shows the support and pride that the people have for the sector.

“Rare Breed is an education in itself, and it’s great that our audience is not only enjoying a behind-the-scenes look at the day-to-day life of a farming family but hopefully learning a thing or two they didn’t know before.”

The series is produced for UTV by Belfast’s Strident Media. Producer Cara Dinsmore said: “I and the crew can’t complain about filming on the odd late night, early start or in bad weather when you realise that this is what our famers and producers are doing 365 days of the year. We had great fun.”

UTV’s Mark McFadden once again narrates the series.

​

Rare Breed: A Farming Year starts on Thursday at 8.30pm on UTV