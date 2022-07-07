Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Diana left a warzone, a rich woman like Sutton is not going to stand in her way
Aine Toner
Reality TV makers love nothing more than a cliff hanging conversation. Why waste 40 minutes of watching (often) rich people go about their daily businesses, cameras following in their designer shoed footsteps, when you can have the final two minutes packed to the rafters with passive aggressive — or plain aggressive — retorts and someone always, always having the upper verbal hand.