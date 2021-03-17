Release date confirmed for Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast film starring Jamie Dornan and Judi Dench

Kenneth Branagh’s upcoming film Belfast has been given a release date of November 12.

The movie was written and directed by Branagh, who described it as his most personal film to date.

Focus Features acquired the rights last year and will distribute it domestically. Its parent company, Universal Pictures, is unveiling the film internationally.

Belfast stars Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench, Caitriona Balfe, Ciaran Hinds and newcomer Jude Hill and tells the story of one boy’s childhood against the backdrop of the music and social tumult of the late 1960s. Dornan and Balfe play a glamorous working-class couple caught up in the mayhem, while Dench and Hinds portray the grandparents.

Branagh, who has previously directed Murder on the Orient Express and Thor, said the film was partly set in Belfast and was a ‘very personal movie about a place and people that I love’.

He added: “It’s about coming home – a dramatic journey of excitement, emotion and humour.”

The film is produced by Branagh, Laura Berwick, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas and was filmed over several weeks last year.

Prior to its release, Branagh’s Death on the Nile, based on the famous Agatha Christie novel and the sequel to his 2017 adaptation of Murder on the Orient Release, will be premiered.