Return to Mauritius a chance to find justice for Michaela McAreavey
A suspect cleared in the Michaela McAreavey murder case has told how he “wouldn’t kill an ant”, in a new documentary
Allison MorrisBelfast Telegraph
Eleven years on, Belfast Telegraph crime correspondent Allison Morris goes back to the honeymoon destination where Michaela McAreavey was murdered with questions for some of the figures involved in the 2012 trial, including one of the two men acquitted of the Tyrone teacher’s killing.