Revealed: Top performing movie in Northern Ireland last year

Blockbuster: Jake Gyllenhaal as Quentin Beck/Mysterio and Tom Holland as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Credit: Jay Maidment

Spider-Man: No Way Home was officially Northern Ireland’s best-performing movie last year — pulling in almost £1.8m at the box office.

In what turned out to be a better-than-expected year for the hard-hit industry, box office takings across Ulster totalled £14.8m.

The smash-hit US superhero blockbuster made £1,768,245 here in 2021 — a remarkable figure, given the film was only released in mid-December.

No Time To Die, which marked Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007, was the only other film to top £1m in Ulster.

Eoin Wrixon, CEO of Wide Eye Media, said: “No Time To Die turned out to be the number one Bond film of all time on the island of Ireland.

“This achievement, at a time of social distancing protocols in cinemas, is extraordinary.

“Equally remarkable is the pace of demand to see Spider-Man: No Way Home, which rocketed to the top of Northern Ireland’s charts for 2021, despite launching only two weeks before the year-end on December 15.”

Meanwhile, industry observers have predicted that 2022 is likely to be an even more lucrative year for cinema chains throughout the island of Ireland - with remaining restrictions set to be lifted in the coming weeks and new multiplexes opening up across the country in the coming months.

Movie analysts believe demand will also be fuelled by a string of anticipated blockbusters, including Sing 2 at the end of this month, followed by The Batman, Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World 3, Minions 2: The Rise of Gru, Mission Impossible 7, and finally the long-awaited sequel to Avatar — the highest-grossing movie of all time in Ireland — in mid-December.

Wrixon added: “The reconnection with cinemas has been an extremely positive experience during these Covid times, and this success will be built upon further in 2022.

“As a result, exhibitors are investing in new cinema locations and many new multiplexes will open during 2022, from Belfast to Tallaght and Bray, Ballinasloe to Nenagh and Mullingar.”