Bloodlands season 2 episode 2 review: From wellie boots to safe houses... why Jimmy Nesbitt’s series continues to impress

Clearly not all of Northern Ireland’s criminal class was glued to Line of Duty when it was broadcast on our screens. One key lesson from the Jed Mercurio-penned hit was a safe house would always be compromised. Another was that not all cops could be trusted.

In the second episode of that other Mercurio-linked hit, Bloodlands, ex-soldier Robert Dardis learns both lessons, but it costs him his life — thanks to the increasingly trigger-happy DCI Tom Brannick (Jimmy Nesbitt).

Dardis, who went on the run after Brannick and his team discovered he was linked to dodgy accountant Colin Foyle’s widow, Olivia (Victoria Smurfit), is arrested by police following a tense raid at a derelict house in the woods. But Brannick seizes an opportunity to surreptitiously steal Dardis’s firearm after he surrenders to armed officers.

Armed, and of course dangerous, Brannick returns to the impressive Foyle homestead to gauge how much she knows about her late husband’s illegal shenanigans and - more importantly - the whereabouts of the gold bars worth a tidy £43m. Olivia surprises the killer cop by revealing the text she received from a mystery sender (which viewers know to be Brannick) as she fled the storage unit empty-handed – a detail she doesn’t disclose.

Keen to dig further, he reveals that there indeed has been past talk of gold, asking her if the name Goliath means anything to her, given he may have been a client of her husband’s. Concealing, of course, that he’s actually Goliath, he lies to her, informing her that the paramilitary killer was Pat Keenan. But then in a twist adds that he was the one who sent her the text under the guise that he was testing her as part of the murder investigation . “Oh Olivia, you did the right thing,” he tells her with a rather sinister look, with his trademark eyebrows acting overtime.Meanwhile, DS McGovern (Charlene McKenna) has worked out the ‘sort code’ in Foyle’s ledger can in fact be arranged to make the date of the first Goliath disappearance. Her boss naturally is dismissive of the link, and is backed by DCS Twomey, who orders that Dardis is their number one suspect.During Dardis’s police questioning, Brannick matter-of-factly remarks to him that if he can be linked to the Foyle shooting, social services can take his son.

For local viewers the scene may be reminiscent of a real-life PSNI controversy when Chief Constable Simon Byrne found himself embroiled in controversy in 2019 after he suggested the children of paramilitary members could be taken into care — he later clarified his remark, stressing that that was not his intention.

With Twoney incandescent with anger at Brannick’s interview tactics, he concludes that there’s not enough to hold Dardis, who will now have to be offered protection.

As the investigation unit prepares to escort Dardis back to his home, a scheming Brannick seizes an opportunity to snap a picture on his phone of the single footprint recovered from the Foyle murder scene. While Brannick’s daughter, Issy and his subordinate DC Birdy continue their cringey flirting in a sub-plotline that will surely end in tragedy, Nesbitt’s off to buy wellie boots that match the ones found at the crime scene. And it quickly becomes clear that Brannick has a devious plot afoot, which starts to unfold when a petrol bomb (thrown by Brannick) sets Dardis’ garden shed alight, prompting the police team to shift him to a safe house.

From this moment, it’s clear Dardis is living on borrowed time.

Under the watch of an overworked cop who falls asleep, Brannick — wearing his new wellies — creeps to the bedroom (situated at ground level, of course, for this is a police TV procedural safe house set-up) where he finds a nervous Dardis.

Informing him that there’s a leak in the investigating team, a spooked Dardis flees the scene with Brannick, and is taken to another ‘safe’ house.

Alas, it’s a ruse and following a tense back-and-forth interrogation outside among trees, Dardis — who reveals he knew of the gold and had warned Foyle that an ex-IRA man wanted to meet him — fits the pieces together and concludes that Brannick is Goliath.

But he believes that his knowledge of where the gold is enough to ensure his life. Brannick thinks otherwise, and shoots him in the back with what appears to be Dardis’s own gun.

With Dardis at the bottom of Strangford Lough, the next day Birdy gets a lead on the case, discovering Foyle’s secret storage units. At the same time, the now fully rested officer discovers Dardis is missing, sparking panic in the unit. Olivia’s back in the police interview room, power-dressed to the nines giving off a femme fatale air. Earlier viewers saw her in a tense exchange with Dardis via his burner phone, clearly pointing to the fact that the pair did indeed plot to kill Foyle. With Brannick now in possession of the burner phone, he had used it to send a text to Olivia, making it look like Dardis is still alive and knows where the gold is. With her solicitor en-route, Brannick takes the opportunity to cut the camera feed in the interview room - the red light going out on the security camera piquing Olivia’s interest, making it clear that she knows Brannick’s up to dirty tricks. “Where did he hide it? You can help me find it,” he tells Olivia. Sensing an alliance can be struck, she lays her hand over Brannick’s, who shrugs it off, dismissing her claims that she knows the location of the gold. “I’m very good at keeping secrets,” she murmurs, leaving Brannick pondering his next move. The first series of Bloodlands suffered from moments of implausibility to advance the plot, and again, there were signs of that creeping into the latest episode — would one officer be left alone in charge of a safe house?

Hopefully, these are only minor quibbles in what was an episode that racked up the tension. Let the games between Olivia and Brannick begin.