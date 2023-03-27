Blue Lights: Belfast front and centre in police drama

*Warning – spoilers alert* – New series gets off to strong start in its gripping debut episode

From the moment Constable Grace Ellis looks under her car before driving off, you know Blue Lights is different.

Focusing on three probationary officers — Grace (Sian Brooke), Tommy (Nathan Braniff) and Annie (Katherine Devlin) — the series, co-created by Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn, puts Belfast firmly at its heart.

In the first episode, the trio is finding police life tough.

Tommy needs to resit his firearms test — saying he is not very good is an understatement. He is also paired with long-time officer Gerry (Richard Dormer), who calls the young’un “Columbo” and accidentally gets him to question two “sneaky beakies”, the words used to describe undercover officers.

Annie arrives to work wildly hungover and surreptitiously gulping energy drinks — and her day does not improve.

First, she’s punched by Mo McIntyre, son of the infamous James McIntyre (John Lynch), the latter of whom is of interest to terrorism and organised crime police. Mo later spits in Annie’s face during an altercation.

Grace is partnered with Stevie (Martin McCann) who, along with a taste for the finer things in life — homemade flapjacks and pate — instructs her on the realities of policing in Northern Ireland. For example, not wearing a name badge in certain areas, and why it’s important never to leave your computer logged in.

When Gordy Mackle (Dane Whyte O’Hara) crashes one of James’s cars, Grace and Stevie arrive to tell mum Angela (Valene Kane).

John Lynch as James McIntyre

Grace’s former role as a social worker is evident as she endeavours to do her best for mother and son. But in a city where peace is never taken for granted, within hours Grace and Stevie are back in west Belfast’s Carrick View, where Angela is threatening neighbours with knives.

The location is “OOB” — out of bounds — and Inspector Johnson is ordered to remove his officers, only it’s a bit late, because Grace is determined to talk Angela down. It’s an article two of the European Convention on Human Rights issue — everyone’s right to life be protected by the law — so the police must attend. Johnson shouts for his colleagues to head to Carrick View, including Constable Jen Robinson, who seems to be doing anything to avoid leaving the office, even paperwork.

Grace Ellis (Sian Brooke); Angela Mackle (Valene Kane); Stevie Neil (Martin McCann) in Blue Lights

In the meantime, the McIntyre gang has arrived on the scene, John Lynch doing an excellent job of looking intimidating without having to open his mouth. He does, however, punch son Mo after the spitting incident.

Grace persuades Angela to drop the knives, and she’s arrested, though later released. During a downpour, Grace spots Angela and drives her home. The probationer returns to her abode for dinner cooked by her A-level student son, Cal, and a wry comment that her day was “the usual”. She isn’t aware of the sneaky beakies snapping Grace’s house in a drive-by photoshoot.

Blue Lights set the bar high in its first episode, with considered characterisation in a city so many of us call home. I am excited to see where it goes next.

Blue Lights is on BBC One NI on Mondays at 9pm. All episodes of the series are available on BBC iPlayer now