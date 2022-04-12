Spoiler alert! A break-in, an interrogation and THAT Liam Neeson cameo... Derry Girls is back and it’s a cracker

The success of a show can be gauged by the calibre of stars lining up for a cameo appearance.

And they don’t come much starrier than our own Hollywood hero, Liam Neeson.

Hands up who let out a squeal of surprise when his face popped up on the box in the opening episode of Derry Girls series 3? What a coup for show creator Lisa McGee to entice the ‘big fella’ (his codename on set) to join the cast, as a guest, for episode one of the final season. That’s some comeback for the coming-of-age show after a break of three years.

Firstly, can we just take a moment to appreciate how handsome Neeson looks in uniform? A ‘pure ride’, as Derry Girls’ man-mad Michelle Mallon might say.

He wears it well and his comedic turn as an RUC officer interrogating the hapless quintet following a break-in at their school is all the funnier because, well, it’s Liam Neeson and we weren’t expecting that.

He does have form though for this kind of thing, having appeared in an episode of Ricky Gervais’ sitcom, Life’s Too Short, playing himself.

Liam Neeson in Derry Girls

It seems the Taken star has more than one particular set of skills after all.

Ahead of last week’s preview screening of episodes one and two, whispers began to reach the Press of several big-name cameos in McGee’s swansong series. Nadine Coyle, perhaps? Maybe Dana?

Not for one second did we suspect Neeson so when he appeared onscreen, there was a loud thump in the cinema as jaws hit the ground. I had to do a double take and ask a colleague ‘Is that really him?’. Once he started to speak though, there was no mistaking those dulcet tones. Neeson could read out the terms of the Northern Ireland Protocol and make them sound sexy.

Orla Mccool (Louisa Clare Harland), Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan), Erin Quinn (Saoirse Monica Jackson), James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn), Uncle Colm (Kevin McAleer), Michelle Mallon (Jamie - Lee O'Donnell),

Anyway....back to the action. It’s 1998, the Beautiful South are shooting up the charts with their track Perfect 10 and the gang — Orla, Erin, Clare, Michelle and the ‘wee English fella’ James — are anxiously awaiting their GCSE results. At the video store they discover Pick ‘n Mix Dennis from ‘the wee shop’ behind the counter. He yells at them to get out.

As they are leaving, they bump into Sister Michael on crutches. Siobhan McSweeney broke her leg after falling off her bike in west Cork where she was filming ITV drama Holding, so the injury was written into McGee’s script.

When the gang asks the head nun what happened, she replies “This is nothing. You should see the other guy”.

Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan), Geraldine Devlin (Phillipa Dunne) in Derry Girls

She then informs them she’s already seen their exam results. “Just try and enjoy what time you have left”, she teases. Cue major hysteria from the perpetually panicked Clare and scholarly Erin, who believe they’ve all failed (they haven’t).

“We’re girls, we’re poor, we’re Catholics and we’re from Northern Ireland. What chance have we got?”, they lament. But Michelle has a plan to break into their school and liberate their results.

There’s much slapstick silliness as they try to gain entrance to the building and come across two burglars, one who calls himself Hans, in the process of stealing new computers.

The naive youngsters unwittingly lend a hand to Hans and his accomplice.

After the robbers make their getaway, RUC officers arrive on the scene, by land and by air, guns pointed at the terrified teens.

The gang is lifted and carted off to the police station for some serious questioning, with Clare informing them that she’s watched In the Name of the Father and knows all about miscarriages of justice.

Erin Quinn (Saoirse Monica Jackson), Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan), James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn), Michelle Mallon (Jamie - Lee O'Donnell), Orla Mccool (Louisa Clare Harland)

I can only imagine how nervous and excited Nicola Coughlan (Clare), Louisa Harland (Orla), Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (Michelle), Saoirse Monica Jackson (Erin) and Dylan Llewellyn (James) must have been when they found out they were shooting a scene with Liam Neeson.

And he plays the po-faced cop perfectly. Never one to shy away from controversial social or political commentary, McGee throws some shade when Neeson’s character is accused of harassing the gang merely because they are ‘Fenians’. He replies: “That’s a serious allegation.”

Now for the best bit. I know Kevin McAleer’s Uncle Colm is ‘the biggest bore in Derry’ but I love this character.

McAleer’s deadpan delivery of his lines is a masterclass in comedy. The teens need an adult to represent them; someone who can break this RUC officer down so Uncle Colm is drafted in. Of course, he is.

When Neeson doubts that someone in Derry has as exotic sounding a name as Hans, Colm says “Well you say that....” and we all know what’s coming. His monotone monologue about Diego from Pennyburn whose ancestors may, or may not, have arrived on the Spanish Armada, is absolutely hilarious. The plan works, Neeson is worn down and pleads with the gang “Yes go and for the love of sufferin’ Jesus, take him with you.” It’s a clever plan of torture and a cracker of a scene.

Elsewhere, Granda Joe (Ian McElhinney) is causing mayhem with his newly adopted feral cat Seamus.

When serial killer Seamus strikes again, attacking a neighbour’s pet rabbit, Joe and Gerry (Tommy Tiernan) hatch a plan to bury the bunny in the dead of the night. Joe seems to know a thing or two about hiding corpses, leading Gerry to ask if he’s done this before. “No, but I’ve often thought about it” he says, casting a sideways glance at his downtrodden son-in-law.

Ma Mary (Tara Lynne O’Neill) is also back, as house proud and homely as ever while her sister Sarah (Kathy Kiera Clarke) is still delightfully ditsy.

There’s more to come from this pair in episode two but the opener belongs to the kids, Uncle Colm and of course, the glorious Neeson.

As season launches go, McGee has written a winner. Welcome back Derry Girls, we have missed you.