Ridley: Adrian Dunbar and Bronagh Waugh to team up in new ITV detective drama

Northern Ireland stars Adrian Dunbar and Bronagh Waugh are to team up in a new ITV detective drama which has begun filming in England.

Ridley will feature Enniskillen’s Dunbar in the title role as retired detective Alex Ridley, who is now working in a consultancy role. He is joined by DI Carol Farman, portrayed by The Fall star Waugh.

Filming for the drama will take the pair across the Lancashire area in northern England, with the cast also including Coronation Street’s Terence Maynard and Irish actor Aidan McArdle.

The show will include four two-hour episodes, with writers including the likes of Midsomer Murders’ Julia Gilbert and Happy Valley’s Juliet Charlesworth.

Speaking about the drama – which is yet to have an air date - 63-year-old Dunbar said filming on the show “really couldn’t be off to a better start”.

“Despite the wintry weather, everything from cast and crew right down to the catering is excellent,” he added.

“Bronagh Waugh has stepped into her character’s shoes seamlessly and we have been joined by some great actors with more to come.”

Ridley is written and created by Paul Matthew Thompson, credited as one of the lead writers of ITV drama Vera.

Co-creator Jonathan Fisher added: “It’s a real thrill for filming to be underway with such a top-rate cast starring alongside Adrian Dunbar and led by a superb production team. We can’t wait to share this absorbing new detective series with our audience.”

According to producers, Ridley will involve retired DI Alex Ridley joining his former protégé DI Carol Farman on a complex and compelling murder case which takes a dark turn.

Inspired by real life retired detectives re-joining police forces in a consultancy role given increasingly over-stretched resources, producers said Ridley will explore thought provoking crime stories in “an original and distinctive way”.

Ridley will mark Dunbar’s first major return to the television screen following his critically acclaimed role as Ted Hastings in the latest series of Line of Duty.

It will also be his first on-screen role since becoming a grandfather, after his daughter Madeleine gave birth to a baby girl last month.