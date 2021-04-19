Rihanna, her bikini and the DUP councillor was the highlight of RTE's 2011 Reeling in the Years

A feather-ruffling video shot by Rihanna in Northern Ireland was one of the highlights of RTE’s 2011 episode of Reeling in the Years on Sunday night.

The video for the Barbadian singer’s number one hit We Found Love, which was partially shot in a field in Co Down, caused controversy when DUP councillor and owner of the field Alan Graham objected.

It’s after Rihanna removed her bikini top while filming the music video for the song featuring Calvin Harris in an incident which made headlines worldwide.

The crew was forced to decamp to a Belfast fish and chip shop to complete the rest of the video.

And there were high expectations this particular 2011 incident would be featured in Reeling in the Years.

Sean Maher said on social media: “If tonight’s episode of Reeling in the Years doesn’t feature Rihanna getting run out of a field of wheat in Co Down with a pitch fork, I’m switching it off.”

Paddy Duffy said it was a great night for the Belfast establishment after viewers spotted it in an episode of Line of Duty.

“Spectacular night for Brennan’s chippy in Belfast, getting a few shots in frame in Line of Duty and also mentioned in Reeling in the Years for its part in Rihanna’s video for We Found Love.”

Another social media user said Rihanna “put Ireland on the map” after the incident in the field. Others couldn’t believe they had forgotten about the controversy: “Can’t believe I’d forgotten about the Rihanna/County Down Farmer feud of 2011.”

One social media user said Rihanna was “the best thing to happen to Belfast since Linda Martin”.

Read more Linda Martin reveals her years of living with Louis Walsh and how he helped her after break-up

Comedian Michael Fry said: “This was Rihanna at the height of her power. Wall to wall bangers. You’d miss it.”

One social media user said: “The fact Rihanna showed up to a random field in Ireland to film her We Found Love music video and was kicked off the land by the farmer is possibly the funniest thing to ever happen.”

Owner of The Chippie Cathy Brennan was seen in the programme reacting after Rihanna and her crew finished filming the video.

Ms Brennan said: “She was dancing on tables and kissing a guy and stuff, one of the extras, I’m sure he was happy.”

A customer said he didn’t think he’d receive the same treatment as the superstar. “Rihanna dancing on the table? If I came in here and danced on one of the tables, they would bar me,” he said.

The song was one of those used as the soundtrack to the latest series of the RTE programme, which will this season focus on the years 2010-2019.

Sunday night’s episode also featured the election of President Michael D Higgins, Ireland beating England in the cricket World Cup and visits from Queen Elizabeth and US President Barack Obama.

The Rihanna video and state visits were a high point for the country after a tough year with rising unemployment and emigration due to the financial crisis.