Rogue Agent: NI directors uncover the exploits of conman in new film set to hit Netflix

Belfast filmmakers Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson have said they were “instantly hooked” by the real-life story of a British conman who’s at the heart of their new Netflix movie Rogue Agent.

The pair behind the critically acclaimed Salisbury Poisonings make their feature length directorial debut in the thriller that stars James Norton as a charming trickster posing as an MI5 agent and Gemma Arterton as one of his victims, who seeks to bring him to justice.

The film, co-written by Michael Bronner, Lawn and Patterson is based on the story of imposter Robert Freegard, who conned, controlled and fleeced at least seven men and women over a decade, stealing close to £1m.

Lawn and Patterson, who met while working in the BBC in Belfast, were amazed by the “incredible” story of the serial conman when they heard it from a producer friend. They immediately knew it would make a fascinating film and pitched to come on board as directors.

Lawn said: “It was only five days before the world closed down essentially and travel stopped. Adam and I were in London on a wet afternoon having coffee with our friend, Kitty Kaletsky, who’s the producer of the film.

“She told us this story about a man called Robert Freegard, which they were starting to develop. It didn’t take long to tell, just 10 minutes or so.

“Adam and I looked at each other.

“We couldn’t believe that this was true because it was so unlikely, dramatic and incredible. We were instantly hooked.

“The first thing that appealed to us was that it was a true story and we like true stories.

“It was thrilling and incredible but what really interested us wasn’t Freegard himself, but the character of Alice Archer, as she is in the film, who eventually brought him down.

“She’s a formidable and smart character.

“So you have this man and woman in a cat-and-mouse chase in real life and we thought that was the basis for a great story. It was right up our street.”

Patterson said that they wanted the film to show how easy it could be for people to fall under the spell of charming conmen and how someone like Alice, a successful litigation lawyer, could become prey to a cunning, sociopathic trickster. In a lot of films like this, you see much of the attention given to the mysterious conman and James Norton plays him with such intelligence that he is fascinating,” said Patterson.

“But what we found equally fascinating was what makes people fall under their spell. Is it just a question that they aren’t very smart? Of course not. We don’t think that at all.

“Our film sets out to say that it’s not a case of a master conman and a bunch of idiots. It’s a case of a guy who is so good at what he does in terms of manipulation, that anyone could fall under his spell.”

Patterson said he and Lawn had talked about people they knew who possessed similar traits and pointed out that many people had fallen victim to scams or unhealthy relationships. He said they wanted to explore what happened to victims of cons, and how they managed to bounce back.

“We see why Alice falls for him,” he said.

“She’s a broken person, but then we see this amazing resilience from her as she picks herself up and helps to bring him down in the end.

“That’s why it interested us; not so much the fascination with the mysterious conman but how people manage to recover when they end up meeting someone like this.”

Filming took place in London last year and the movie hits Netflix next Wednesday.

The pair, who have set up their Belfast-based production house to make more films, said there were times on set when they couldn’t quite believe they were making their first feature movie.

“I remember the first morning, first scene, and I had to pinch myself,” Lawn said.

“I said to Adam, ‘Is this really happening? Are we really directing a film?’

“We’ve worked hard to get here but it’s still beyond our wildest dreams.”

Lawn and Patterson also teamed up on new BBC drama Blue Lights, which was filmed in Belfast earlier this year.

The series follows the lives of rookie police officers working in Belfast and is set for release next year.

“Making Blue Lights in our home city has been a massive privilege and we loved the experience,” said Patterson.

“With Rogue Agent, there’s a bit of nervousness because it’s our first feature film and it’s going to be on the UK’s biggest streaming platform.

“But we’re very excited for everyone to see it.”