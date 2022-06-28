Roisin Gallagher to star in ‘sexy’ new Belfast-based romantic comedy

Just the job: Roisin Gallagher credits her performance in Just Johnny for securing the biggest part of her career in The Dry

A darkly comic romantic drama about a love-struck odd couple begins filming in Belfast at the end of this month.

The Lovers, an original new drama for Sky, was written by David Ireland and stars local actors Roisin Gallagher and Conleth Hill, and South African-born musician and actor Johnny Flynn.

A teaser for The Lovers says: “The series follows Janet (Gallagher), a foul-mouthed, hilarious, Belfast supermarket worker who couldn’t give a s**t about anything much at all, including her life, and Seamus (Flynn) a handsome, self-centred, political broadcaster with what looks to be a perfect London life and a celebrity girlfriend.

“So when Seamus unexpectedly drops into Janet’s world (literally over the wall and into her backyard) they instantly clash – and yet also find themselves inextricably drawn to each other…

“Set in Belfast, this is a sexy, funny, fight-y love story about two people who appear to be utterly wrong for each other – yet may just be utterly right.”

The new series, produced by Drama Republic in association with Sky Studios, also stars Holding and Game of Thrones actor Conleth Hill as Janet’s supermarket boss, Philip.

Gallagher, who comes from Belfast, was recently seen in the RTE comedy-drama The Dry, playing an alcoholic who returns from London to Dublin full of good intentions. She also starred in award-winning film Just Johnny and appeared in The Fall and Northern Irish films Mandrake and Nowhere Special.

Flynn, whose family moved to the UK when he was two years old, is best known for portraying David Bowie in Stardust. He also starred in the Bafta-nominated film The Dig, alongside Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes and Lily James.

Liz Lewin & Manpreet Dosanjh, executive producers, Sky Studios, said: “We can’t wait to start filming The Lovers and see our two brilliant leads, Johnny and Roisin, bring our love-struck odd couple to life.

“David has written the most unique, funny and heart-warming scripts and we look forward to shooting against the iconic backdrops of Belfast and London.”

Roanna Benn and Rebecca de Souza, executive producers, Drama Republic, added: “We are so excited that David’s beautifully crafted, romantic and subversive story is being brought to life by such a brilliant team and cast – with the hugely talented Justin Martin at the helm.”

The series will run for six episodes, with an air date to be announced.