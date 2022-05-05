RTE garden show gig for Belfast woman Mary Anne Farenden

A Belfast woman who graduated as an architect is to set out on a new adventure as a garden designer on RTE.

Mary Anne Farenden (29) is a multi-talented creative dynamo.

As well as her skills in architecture, she’s also an artist, a singer — and has even worked as a wrestling announcer.

Mary Anne is currently self-employed. She’s the owner of small businesses Chalkboard Art Belfast and Mary Anne Designs.

Now the entrepreneur, who has just completed a horticulture course at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise, will appear on Super Garden on RTE One.

Designers have two weeks to design and three weeks to build their show gardens for residents in Riverside, Kells, a new social housing development that has been built by Meath County Council.

Mary Anne’s homeowners are the Devine family who, with three young children and two lively dogs, are looking for a garden that the kids will be excited about.

Named the Enchanted Playlan, Mary Anne is hoping she can give the family the garden of their dreams.

Her mum and dad are keen hobby landscapers, but she says that her love comes from her late grandmother.

“She loved gardening and instilled a passion for it in me at a young age, and her sister, my great-aunt Elisabeth, is much the same,” Mary Anne said.

Super Gardens is on RTE One tonight at 8.30pm