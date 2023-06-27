RTÉ gave ‘significant push back’ to Ryan Tubridy’s agent – but then agreed to guarantee extra €75,000

RTÉ statement says Dee Forbes was central to controversial dealNo findings of wrongdoing against former Late Late Show host 100 RTÉ staff join protest on Dublin campusMinister refuses to say whether Tubridy should be allowed back on air

There was “significant push back” by RTÉ against Ryan Tubridy’s agent during discussions which led to the broadcaster guaranteeing an extra €75,000 payment to the star in the event a commercial sponsor was unwilling to pay.

RTÉ has said there was “no illegality” involved in the undeclared payments to presenter Ryan Tubridy.

The Irish national broadcaster this evening published most of the Grant Thornton review into Mr Tubridy’s earnings and has set out its understanding of the circumstances surrounding the public misstating of his salary.

In a statement, RTÉ’s Interim Deputy Director General Adrian Lynch said: “While the public disclosure of Ryan Tubridy’s earnings as part of the annual publication of top 10 presenter fees was incorrect, all payments associated with his earnings were reconciled in RTÉ’s published accounts.

"It is important to note that RTÉ has not restated its annual accounts for any of the years 2017-2022 and does not need to restate.

“External legal advice has been received that on the basis of the Grant Thorton findings there was no illegality and payments were made pursuant to an agreed contract.

“Based on the review completed by Grant Thornton and a review of the relevant documentation and correspondence, this report sets out RTÉ’s understanding of what happened, how it happened, and who was responsible for different aspects of the arrangements.

" It should be noted that the former Director General, Ms Dee Forbes, save for comments provided to Grant Thornton in the compilation of its review, has not had the opportunity to respond to the details set out below and may therefore challenge or disagree with our understanding and position.”

RTÉ staff call for answers during protest

RTÉ said that once it has been agreed in principle by the relevant editorial manager the process of negotiating the contracts of RTÉ’s top 10 most highly paid on-air presenters is conducted by the Chief Financial Officer, with advice from the legal department.

Input regarding the services required, such as, programming and commitments to hours of broadcasting would typically by provided by the relevant editorial lead – the Director of Content or the Director of News and Current Affairs and the Director of Audience Channels and Marketing.

Final approval of fees to be paid to RTÉ’s top 10 most highly paid on-air presenters is by the Director General.

However Ms Forbes took a direct role in negotiating the Tubridy contract in 2020.

During a Microsoft Teams meeting in May 2020 between Tubridy’s agent, Ms Forbes and an RTÉ solicitor a verbal guarantee was given that RTÉ would underwrite the commercial agreement worth €75,000 a year to the presenter.

This evening, RTÉ said: “There has been much speculation regarding the awareness or involvement of members of senior RTÉ management and others in the these arrangements. The following sets out the position:

No member of the RTÉ Executive Board, other than the Director General, had all the necessary information in order to understand that the publicly declared figures for Ryan Tubridy could have been wrong.

The contractual arrangements (2020-2025) with Ryan Tubridy were negotiated by the Director General and the then Chief Financial Officer supported by the RTÉ solicitor and approved by the Director General.”

The Grant Thornton review makes no finding of wrongdoing on the part of Ryan Tubridy in relation to any payments made by RTÉ.

It says: “Ryan Tubridy was not aware of the credit note provided by RTÉ to the commercial partner.”

RTÉ has now set out how Ryan Tubridy’s agent NK Management negotiated a new contract in 2020. There were in “effect two contracts”; a five-year contract between the broadcaster and the presenter, and a tri-partite agreement between the presenter, the commercial sponsor Renault and RTÉ.

The final deal included a letter “stating that there would be no further reduction of fees” during the five-year term unless something something legislative was imposed by the Oireachtas.

'We've been at the receiving end of this for years' – RTE Education Correspondent hits out at culture of state broadcaster

The ‘Tri-partite Agreement’ between Renault, the Agent and RTÉ was arranged by the broadcaster’s Commercial Director at the direction of the Director General. The Commercial Director said the arrangement was subject to a condition that it was to be cost neutral for the commercial partner.

While it was still at draft stage, the arrangement was approved by Dee Forbes.

It was ultimately implemented by means of a credit note, issued on the direction of the Director General.

It was agreed that the broadcaster would underwrite the terms of the commercial arrangement.

“This final aspect had been sought by the Agent throughout the negotiations and there had been significant push back by RTÉ,” said today’s statement.

NK Management has previously said there “is no issue whatsoever in relation to the payments being properly and lawfully due”.

"These issues are solely concerned with RTÉ’s internal accounting treatment and public declarations in respect of such lawful payments,” the company said.

During a routine audit of RTÉ’s 2022 accounts, an issue was identified in “the transparency of certain payments” resulting in consultants Grant Thornton being commissioned to carry out an independent review of the matter.

RTÉ’s board were informed of the results of the fact-finding review on Monday.

The broadcaster made two payments of €75,000 to Tubridy in 2022. They were intended to come from Renault who sponsor the Late Late Show. However when the company chose not to renew deal with Tubridy, RTÉ was on the hook for the money.

The broadcaster made the payments via a ‘barter account’ as they had already been under written and guaranteed.

Other than the director general and the commercial director, no member of the executive board had knowledge of the two invoices and the payment of those invoices through the barter account, or any of the circumstances surrounding those invoices.

On May 9, 2022 and July 6, 2022, Ryan Tubridy’s agent raised invoices of €75,000 each with the Barter Company.

Each invoice had the description “Consultancy Fees”. The Grant Thornton review states: “On the balance of probabilities, the description on the invoices, “Consultancy Fees” did not reflect the substance of the transactions.

It says neither Tubridy nor his agent provided consultancy services.

“The evidence is inconclusive as to who came up with the phrase ‘Consultancy Fees’,” the report says.

The transactions in the Barter Account actually show us as €115,380 as a result of the way the account operates.

The Barter Account Statement for 2022 contains 25 transactions in relation to purchases (i.e. expenditure).

“The two transactions of €115,380 each account in total for 70pc of total purchases shown on the Statement for 2022. Therefore, the existence of these two transactions would be quite obvious from a review of the Barter Account Statement,” the Grant Thornton review says.

In addition, Grant Thornton found RTÉ had understated the presenter’s earnings by €120,000 during the period of 2017 to 2019.

While Tubridy initially said he was “surprised” to learn to learn about “errors” in the publicly stated payments by RTÉ, he later apologised for not questioning the mistakes at the time.

"I didn’t, and I bear responsibility for my failure to do so. For this, I apologise unreservedly,” he said.

It comes as more than 100 members of staff at RTE have staged a protest at the national broadcaster’s campus in Donnybrook.

NUJ Dublin broadcasting chair and RTE News education correspondent Emma O Kelly said she hoped the protest would be the start of “serious root-and-branch reform” in the organisation.

“The public deserves a public service broadcaster they really can trust and be proud of.”

She added: “We’ve seen talented young journalists walking out the door because this is no longer a place that people feel they have a future in.

“That really makes the rest of us feel really upset, sorry and sad.”

Earlier it was confirmed that Dee Forbes will not attend the Oireachtas Media Committee hearings on the RTÉ payments scandal tomorrow.

A spokesperson for Ms Forbes said the former media executive had informed the committee that she will not be attending "due to health reasons”.

Byrne Wallace Solicitors have told the committee chair Fianna Fáil TD Niamh Smyth: “Our client is not fit to attend and participate in the Public Session Meeting of the Joint Committee on Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport and Media.”

The letter, a copy of which has been seen by Independent.ie, adds: “It was with enormous difficulty and assistance that our client was able to piece the statement together which was issued yesterday morning [Monday] and prepared over the last number of days.”

A letter from Ms Forbes GP has been provided to the clerk of the committee “with the requirement that it be kept confidential”.

The letter also states that Ms Forbes was first notified of her invitation via an email forwarded from RTÉ at 8.11pm on Monday. "Our client was not forwarded the advance notice which was sent to RTÉ on Friday," the letter states.

It comes as presenter Ray D’Arcy has described the pay scandal which has engulfed the national broadcaster as a “terrible mess”. He joined Claire Byrne, Joe Duffy, Brendan O’Connor and Miriam O’Callaghan in confirming that the figures published for his pay in recent years have been accurate.

The fees paid to him have dropped significantly in recent years, down from €450,000 in 2019 to €305,000 in 2020 and 2021. He is now on €250,000.

“On a human level, I feel for the people involved, but also share the feelings of anger and disappointment of many people around the country and in RTÉ,” he said.

“For the record, I haven’t got an agent.

“All of my salary figures to date have been reported correctly. When asked, I agreed to take a more than 15pc cut in 2019..”

Meanwhile Media Minister Catherine Martin declined to comment on if she thinks RTE presenter Ryan Tubridy has lost the good will of the public and whether he should be back on air.

She told a press conference in Dublin: “I’m not going to comment on individuals.

“I don’t think that’s fair from a due process, from individuals’ rights. I don’t think that’s my role as minister for media.”

She said the Government will be paying for an external review of governance at RTÉ.

“I believe in the good to democracy and society that public service broadcasting does, and I don’t think you can place a price on that, but it’d be the best value possible.

“We have to remember what we’re trying to restore here, confidence in public service broadcasting, which does good to democracy and society.

“I think it’s our responsibility to help restore the trust in our RTE and that needs this external review … and that’s what we’ll be agreeing later this week.”

Media minster Catherine Martin discusses RTÉ scandal

In the Dáil, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said wrongdoing at RTE must stop.

“The revelations from RTE last week are deeply unsettling and they have shaken public trust in what is an important institution,” he told the Dail parliament.

“We want to see trust restored quickly, because we do need a strong public service broadcaster for our state.”

Mr Varadkar said the vast majority of staff at RTE knew nothing about the misreported payment issue and he said, as far as he knows, it only related to one presenter, Ryan Tubridy.

The Taoiseach said former director general Dee Forbes should go before Oireachtas committees investigating the issue.

He said RTE must give “full and open” answers, insisting the public and RTE “deserve nothing less”.

Ms Forbes, through her solicitors, has told the committee that she is under medical care.

