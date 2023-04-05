RTÉ Home of the Year finale: Co Antrim new build takes the title

The most enormous and expensive-looking house triumphed – what a shame its frightful gong will look so out of place

RTÉ Home of the Year: Rob and Janice McConnell's winning Co Antrim home. PIC: RTE

Ann Marie HourihaneIndependent.ie

I’m worn out from Home of the Year (RTÉ One). All the embellishment, all the saturated colour, all the platform elevations — and that’s just the judges. The final was very exciting, and took place in Georgian splendour (sigh), but the award itself is a frightful and fragile-looking thing: the lettering on it is a disgrace and it doesn’t look as if it will survive till Christmas.