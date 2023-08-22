RTÉ loses over €5m in revenue due to TV licence revolt over pay scandal

Latest figures for the third week in August show a further loss of over €554,000 to the public service broadcaster when compared to the same period in 2022.

RTÉ has lost over €5m in revenue due to TV licence revolt over payment scandal involving top presenter Ryan Tubridy.

Latest figures for the third week in August show a further loss of over €554,000 to the public service broadcaster when compared to the same period in 2022.

A total of 3,466 less TV licences were sold from one year to the next, or the equivalent €554,560 of the €160 charge.

The Department of Media said today 9,041 TV licences were sold. The comparable figure for the same period in 2022 was 12,507.

This brings the total lost revenue to just over €5m, as the total stood at €4.47m as of last week.

TV licence payments have been dropping steadily since the scandal of the €345,000 understated payments came to light at the end of June.

Each week, thousands of less TV licences are sold when compared to the same period last year.

The second Grant Thornton review, published last week, found Mr Tubridy was never paid the additional €120,000 between the years 2017 and 2019.

Last week, RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst announced Mr Tubridy will not be returning to his daily morning radio show after talks on his return to the station collapsed.

The latest figures on TV licence drop offs come as the Cabinet debates how high the bailout for RTÉ should be in the lead up to the Budget.

One Cabinet source admitted it is likely to be “well north” of the €15m originally pencilled in under Budget 2023.

Under the Future of Media Commission, the broadcaster was to get €16 last year and €15m to help with its finances.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath said it is “disappointing, but not surprising” that there is a drop in TV license payments.

“The drop-off in the rate of payments on TV licences is not surprising, but it is disappointing, and for now that remains the vehicle through which we all need to support public service broadcasting,” he said last week

“So it’s important that we do continue to support it.”

“This was very much a self-inflicted own goal by RTÉ. They have put their hands up and acknowledged that, as an organisation, they have been the cause of these problems, and that has undoubtedly undermined public trust in the organisation.”

Last month, a judge presiding over TV license prosecutions slammed RTÉ for what he described as elitism, "God-like personalities", and "freeloaders" while defendants were "crippled with the cost of living".

Judge Anthony Halpin said he was "disgusted and appalled" by the ongoing controversy at the broadcaster.

"I am appalled and disgusted that such clandestine, secretive and dubious goings-on would be the order of the day in respect of arrangements between RTE and the God-like personalities who seem to be above scrutiny," he said.

The judge referred to what he described as "elitism and exclusivity shown and demonstrated by the RTE ruling class".