RTÉ set to lose €21m in TV licence fee revenue, Cabinet memo reveals

RTÉ posted a deficit of €2.8m for last year, most of which came from Toy Show – The Musical

The RTE Television Studios in Donnybrook, near Dublin in the Republic of Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

RTÉ is set to lose around €21 million in TV licence fee revenue by the end of this year and posted a deficit of €2.8 million last year – most of which came from Toy Show: The Musical.

Independent.ie can reveal details of the Irish national broadcaster's latest dire financial numbers which are contained in two memos being given to ministers at Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.

Irish Media Minister Catherine Martin is seeking approval to publish the 2022 annual report and accounts of RTÉ which show that it went back into the red last year.

After recording surpluses during 2020 and 2021 due to Covid lockdowns, RTÉ posted a €2.8 million deficit last year, of which €2.2 million was due to the box office flop Toy Show: The Musical.

The Christmas musical was a commercial disaster and has since been scrapped by new director general Kevin Bakhurst.

A separate memo outlines the increasingly dire situation brought about by a collapse in TV licence fee revenue as a result of the Ryan Tubridy payments controversy.

RTÉ is now projected to lose €21 million in licence fee revenue this year.

Since the scandal broke in late June RTÉ has lost over €5 million in revenue from the charge compared to the same period last year.

In a further blow to the station, the Department of Media said on Wednesday that TV licence sales for the final week in August were 6,629. The comparable figure for the same period in 2022 was 11,220.

Ministers are also being told that RTÉ has sought €34 million in interim funding in a submission to the minister in recent days.

This is roughly the same amount as was sought by former director general Dee Forbes in a submission to Ms Martin in May of this year - before the controversy erupted at the broadcaster.

Ministers are being told that Ms Martin will bring a report from the New Economy and Recovery Authority (NewERA) on its assessment of licence fee revenue and RTÉ’s financial stability to Cabinet in the coming weeks.

NewERA is examining RTÉ’s potential financial losses this year as well as next year as a result of the collapse in licence fee revenues.

The Sunday Independent reported in August that RTÉ is expected to need a bailout of upwards of €50 million in the Budget this October amid the ongoing financial turmoil.