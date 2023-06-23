RTÉ suspends Director General Dee Forbes amid Ryan Tubridy payment scandal

Staff at the national broadcaster left furious, while politicians demand answers

RTÉ’s Director General Dee Forbes was suspended from her job on Wednesday, it has emerged.

Having claimed yesterday that she was on annual leave, the broadcaster has now admitted she is “suspended from her employment”. “There are processes on-going and RTÉ must be mindful of its legal responsibilities and the rights of individuals,” a statement from the RTÉ Board said.

Earlier the former chair of the RTÉ board Moya Doherty said neither she nor other members of the broadcaster’s board knew anything about hundreds of thousands of euro in additional payments to Ryan Tubridy.

“At no time during my tenure as Chair of the RTE Board did I, or other members of the Board, have knowledge of any issue relating to certain payments and the profoundly serious lack of transparency involved.

“The matters which have come to light go to the heart of a failure of good corporate governance.

The chairperson of the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee has heavily criticised RTÉ for the money secretly paid to Ryan Tubridy. He got an additional €345,000 over six years.

Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley said the outgoing RTÉ director general Dee Forbes and other top executives spoke to the committee across the last years and gave “firm commitments that pay across the top 10 presenters was being reduced”.

Mr Stanley said the additional payments were made at a time when RTÉ came to the Public Accounts Committee “pleading that the finances were in such bad shape”.

“When you deliberately seek to hide money, when you deliberately seek to misrepresent the accounts, be it for whatever sum of money – €345,000 in this case – that’s actually fraudulent accountancy,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“This isn’t happening in any kind of a dodgy back-street operation, this isn’t Del Boy and Rodney, this was happening in the national broadcaster and I’m personally very, very disappointed.”

Mr Stanley said until yesterday only a “very small few” people knew about the payment arrangement and questions needed to be answered with complete transparency.

“We need to know who set this up, and who signed off on it and who knew about it, who gave it the green light and why were we misled? Not once, but a number of times by the senior people in RTÉ, including Dee Forbes, and are there other cases out there at the moment,” he said.

In a statement released yesterday, RTÉ confirmed Ms Forbes' contract would end on July 10, but that she was spending the rest of her term on annual leave and was not contactable.

However, Mr Stanley said Ms Forbes was “still in the pay” of RTÉ and she was the “very first person” from whom the committee would need to hear.

He said the scandal meant any possibility of increasing the licence fee was “completely off the radar”, and he did not believe “anyone would countenance” such a move at this time.

“What we need to see here now, we need to 100pc upfront disclosure. Not bits and pieces, not news management,” he said.

“We’re told the board did not know about this. This is absolutely shocking stuff what’s gone on here. It’s complete concealment. It’s completely fraudulent accountancy. I've never seen anything like it, in my days looking at accounts of different organisations. If it's only the local residents’ association, you wouldn't run it like this,” he added.

In a statement issued in response to Mr Stanley’s comments, RTÉ said while it “misrepresented information, there is no fraud”.

Speaking on the same programme, RTÉ Trade Union Group secretary Cearbhall Ó Síocháin said officers and officials of the trade union group had been invited to a briefing yesterday at 2.30pm on "short notice".

He said they spent roughly 30 minutes going through the report, after which a statement was released by the broadcaster.

Mr Ó Síocháin said trade union members at RTÉ have reacted with “shock, dismay, disbelief, anger” since the news broke.

“It was largely one of fury, disappointment, yet another own goal and an avoidable real catastrophe almost,” he said.

Mr Ó Síocháin said his members were also looking for full engagement with the board of management, so they could find out “why and how did this happened” and “why and how was this not spotted over six years”.

Comedian Oliver Callan sat in for Ryan Tubridy on his usual radio spot at 9am today.

At the top of the programme, Callan said RTÉ had served up a scandal with a "sprinkle of shambles” for the newspapers.

"It's Friday, a bit of a weird Friday I must concede. Clearly this is the last place I expected to be less than 24 hours ago. But here we are, and the reasons are fairly obvious, especially as I get to the review of the newspapers, because the usual presenter of this show was the subject of every single front page," he said.

"The wider media, it has to be said, do enjoy a good old RTÉ scandal and, boy, did RTÉ whip up and serve a cool one for them, with a flake on top and a sprinkle of shambles."

"It's an RTÉ story. So, on the one hand, we could be accused of talking too much about ourselves, but if I ignored it this morning on this programme, I'd be doing a disservice for you," he added.

Question marks now hang over Ryan Tubridy’s future in RTÉ in the wake of the controversy involving €345,000 in payments made to him.

There is seething anger among staff at the national broadcaster as it emerged that Tubridy received the payments made over the past six years.

Meanwhile, RTÉ chiefs are facing calls to come before two Oireachtas committees to address the controversy surrounding his remuneration, which was first revealed by the Irish Independent yesterday. It has been described as a “serious breach of trust with the public”.

The former Late Late Show presenter, who said he was “surprised” by the announcements made, will not be presenting his RTÉ Radio 1 show this morning.

When asked whether Tubridy would return to air next week, the chair of the RTÉ Board, Siún Ní Raghallaigh, said on Thursday night it was a “matter for the executive”.

Internally, there is huge uproar at RTÉ since a wide-ranging report by Grant Thornton was finalised last Friday and presented to the RTÉ Board on Monday.

The Trade Union Group of RTÉ staff pointed out that the payments were made “at a time when staff were engaged with cost-cutting negotiations with management”. Members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) at RTÉ will hold an emergency meeting to discuss the issue today.

It is understood the decision to take Tubridy off air was made by the RTÉ executive. They will also be the ones to decide his future at the broadcaster. It is understood that incoming director-general Kevin Bakhurst will be involved in the decision-making process even though he doesn’t officially take up his role for three weeks.

RTÉ confirmed an internal review of the reporting of the remuneration of its 10 most highly paid presenters.

But it is understood that at least some of the other “Top 10” stars were caught totally unawares by the news yesterday. “They learned that their own pay situation was being reviewed through news reports,” a source said.

Lynch will take charge for the next three weeks while incoming DG Mr Bakhurst has already been seen at RTÉ headquarters ahead of his role officially starting shortly.

He has a huge challenge facing him as he tries to help the broadcaster get its house in order.

The controversy stems from the revelation that Tubridy was guaranteed by RTÉ an additional annual income of €75,000 in 2020 which was intended to come from a commercial partner. The commercial partner did not renew the agreement for a second year, and since the agreement was guaranteed by RTÉ, the payments were instead made directly by RTÉ to Tubridy’s agent.

The issue was identified first in late March after a routine audit of its accounts, and Media Minister Catherine Martin was made aware of the probe the same month.

Tubridy also announced his intention to step down from The Late Late Show role in March, although RTÉ bosses have insisted this was not linked to the pay issue.

Last night, Tubridy issued a statement to say that he “can’t shed any light” on those payments made to him by RTÉ.

His management company, NK Management, said they were “matters for which RTÉ has sole responsibility and accountability”.

“There is no issue whatsoever in relation to the payments being properly and lawfully due and there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing on the part of Ryan Tubridy or NK Management,” it said.

Meanwhile there is huge anger among staff working in RTÉ at the pay revelations, many of whom are earning an average industry wage and have expressed concerns about the serious breach of corporate governance.

“People working in RTÉ just can’t fathom how this went undetected for so long. In some instances, payments of over half a million euros were made to Ryan Tubridy for one year’s work,” said one source.

“At the same time, RTÉ management are going with their begging bowl to the Government calling for a reform of the licence fee structure and extra financial supports.

“It brings the whole organisation into disrepute and people are understandably angry.”

An internal email to RTÉ staff issued by Siún Ní Raghallaigh said that the coming days and weeks would be “difficult for us all”.

“On behalf of the board, I wish to apologise for the mistakes that have been made, while reassuring you that once these issues came to light, we acted expeditiously to establish the facts,” she said.

She said RTÉ’s Director of Audience, Channels and Marketing Adrian Lynch has been appointed as deputy director general with new boss Kevin Bakhurst due to take up his role on July 10.

She added that the board and executives at the state broadcaster were “committed to working hard together to ensure these serious errors are not repeated and protecting the important and valued role that RTÉ plays in public life in Ireland.”

Meanwhile, Media Minister Ms Martin said she was “extremely concerned” at details in RTÉ’s statement and had spoken with Ms Ní Raghallaigh. A meeting has been arranged for Monday and she has asked the chair to set out the issues involved and the steps the board is taking to deal with the matter.