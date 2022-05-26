RTS Northern Ireland winners 2022

The winners of the Royal Television Society Northern Ireland awards have been revealed after a star-studded evening at Belfast City Hall.

Returning for a live event for the first time since 2019, the ceremony was hosted by television presenter Denise Van Outen.

Among the big names in homegrown talent was comedian Patrick Kielty, who was honoured for his documentary, 100 Years of Union, in the category of Outstanding On-Screen talent in a production.

Judges praised Kielty as a “consummate story teller who always has the human story front and centre” while showing his “vulnerability, his humour, his fears and his hopes.”

Fellow comedian Paddy Raff, in the category of Best Scripted Comedy for the Paddy Raff Show.

Judges highlighted his “fun characters and good writing” with original and fresh ideas.

Best Drama was awarded for Three Families, which beat Line of Duty and Dalgliesh.

The award for Best Documentary went to Fired Up Films. who won for a “slickly produced” about the bizarre life and career of John Delorean, who famously brought the iconic car to Belfast before going bust.

BBC Spotlight Northern Ireland won the award for Best Current Affairs, with the programme Undercover: Pups for Sale.

Judges praised reporter Mandy McAuley and the Spotlight team for “hard-hitting, brave investigation” which was a “rare jewel”.

UTV live won the award for outstanding news coverage for the Ballymurphy News Special.

Judges commented: “A great deal of thought was given to the elements brought together on an historic day, to make a clean and clear programme.”