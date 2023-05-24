Ru Paul’s Drag Race star to host TV awards in Belfast

The event, sponsored by Ka-Boom, will be at City Hall, Belfast on Thursday, June 1.

Blu is the stage name of 27 year-old Joshua Cargill from Lisburn, who has enjoyed huge success since making her TV debut in 2019 on the brand new RuPaul’s Drag Race.

After coming fifth in that first series, Blu toured the world as part of the Frock Destroyers pop group with her series one sisters Baga Chipz and Divina De Campo as well as appearing in Frock Destroyers: Frockumentary on Wow Presents Plus in 2022.

Blu was then crowned Ru Paul’s Queen of the World last March and also presented her own TV series Stitch Please on BBC Three.

Blu said: “It’s going to be an amazing night back in Belfast shining a light on the incredible talent we have across Northern Ireland working in the creative industries.

"This has been a wonderful year for our people and productions on the global stage and I look forward to revealing all the winners at the awards in City Hall next week.”

Gareth McGreevy, Chair of RTS NI Awards Committee added: “What a coup for the RTS NI to secure the dazzling Blu Hydrangea as our host for this year’s awards, it promises to be our most glamourous awards ceremony ever as we come together in City Hall to celebrate the diverse voices that make up our industry.

"I wish all of our finalists every success on the night and we look forward to highlighting the best of the best next week.”

The RTS NI Programme Awards 2023 with headline sponsor Ka-Boom are delivered with support from BBC Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland Screen and Channel 4.