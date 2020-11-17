Ruth Langsford's 'reality' jibe at This Morning successor Alison Hammond

Presenter Alison Hammond who is expected to take a seat on the This Morning sofa

Ruth Langsford has taken aim at her This Morning successor Alison Hammond's Big Brother past after she and husband Eamonn Holmes were axed from the popular show.

The couple - who have sat on the This Morning sofa for more than 14 years - are reportedly set to be dropped in favour of Hammond (45) and Dermot O'Leary (47), who previously presented The X Factor between 2007 and 2019.

It is believed the presenting shake-up aims to make way for the show's first permanent black presenter.

Following the news that the couple are to be axed in favour of Hammond and O'Leary, 60-year-old Langsford told The Daily Mail: "We've put the work in.

"We didn't do a reality show and get an overnight job on the telly.

"We've come up through the ranks.

"Eamonn was only 19 when he started out. And he was doing the teatime news in Belfast during The Troubles.

"It was heavy stuff. And he's now got an OBE for services to broadcasting."

Hammond shot to fame as a contestant on Big Brother in 2002 and has forged a successful television career.

Both Holmes and Langsford have reportedly been assured that they remain "part of the This Morning family" and will likely be asked to cover when other presenters are on holiday.

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed viewers spotted the married couples' mugs sitting on the set of This Morning.

Fans pointed out that their mugs, with an E and R printed on them, were sitting on a shelf on yesterday's show.

Hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield didn't mention Holmes' and Langfords' exit from the show yesterday.