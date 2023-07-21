Ryan Tubridy delays filing his company accounts until later this year

RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy deferred filing his media firm’s annual accounts for 2022 until later in the year.

The move by the broadcaster to defer filing the annual abridged financial accounts for his Tuttle Productions Ltd comes amid the ongoing controversy over payments made to Tubridy’s firm by RTÉ.

Tuttle Productions Ltd had been due to file accounts for the 12 months to the end of December last in recent weeks but annual return documentation lodged by Mr Tubridy’s firm has informed the Companies Registration Office (CRO) that its new return date for the financial accounts is September 30 next.

The company's former annual return date was May 31 of this year.

The former Late Late Show presenter signed the document in his capacity as company secretary on Thursday, July 20th notifying the CRO on the change of annual return date.

The Radio One presenter remains off air for ‘editorial reasons’ arising from the controversy that Mr Tubridy had been paid €345,000 more than publicly declared by RTÉ over a number of years.

RTÉ director-general Kevin Bakhurst met Mr Tubridy in person this week, with RTÉ stating that “they had a good, open, and constructive conversation and will meet again in a few weeks”.

At his appearance before the Dail Public Accounts Committee (PAC) earlier this month, Mr Tubridy told members: “I understand that the amount of money we’re talking about is eye-watering, I’m not a fool, I understand that. But I haven’t changed as a person over those years, despite the extraordinary bank balance.”

However, recent annual filings by Tuttle Productions Ltd offer little clue to the presenter’s personal wealth or evidence of additional payments received by the firm in recent years.

As a small company, the firm is not required to disclose its revenues.

The most recent accounts show that the company made a modest profit of €13,629 in 2021 and this followed a loss of €66,736 in 2020.

The main factor determining the firm’s profits and losses – the amount Mr Tubridy receives from the company by way of dividend or salary – is not disclosed.

The last time Mr Tubridy disclosed directors’ pay for Tuttle Productions was in 2017 for the 16 months for the end of December 2016 which was €473,138.

A number of other high-profile presenters also don’t reveal directors’ pay in their own company accounts.

At the end of December 2021, Tuttle Productions had net assets of €24,117. The company’s current assets, made up of cash and money owed by debtors, was €75,882 and this was offset by €69,532 owed to creditors.

Mr Tubridy has expressed a strong desire to return to his Radio One presenting job.

In an appearance before the PAC, he said he wanted to “go back to work on the radio as soon as possible”.

He said: "It’s what I do, it’s what I know. It’s my job, it’s all I’ve got.”

The presenter maintained before the committee that he was “dragged into a mess”, telling TDs that his reputation has been “desperately sullied” by the ongoing payments controversy at the public broadcaster.

"I’m deeply upset, I'm hurt. It’s hard to leave the house,” he said.

The RTÉ radio host has indicated he would be willing to pay back €150,000 from two years of a commercial deal with Renault for events that never went ahead.

RTÉ had underwritten the controversial deal and paid Mr Tubridy that money through a barter account.