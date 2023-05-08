Ryan Tubridy has his say on Patrick Kielty as comedian leads race for Late Late Show gig

Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley on the red carpet ahead of the 20th Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards ceremony at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre. Pic: Damien Eagers/PA Wire — © PA

Ryan Tubridy has said there is a “suggestion” in the media that it’s time for “another PK to take over The Late Late Show”.

On his radio show this morning, Mr Tubridy highlighted the widespread coverage in today’s papers of the Co Down comedian and his wife Cat Deeley, who both attended last night’s Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) awards.

“Patrick Kielty featuring strongly and firmly in a lot of the papers today, with a suggestion being maybe it’s time for another PK to take over The Late Late Show. Lovely man, lovely fella, and lovely wife, and a good egg all around. So, we’ll see where that all goes, shall we,” Mr Tubridy said.

It comes as Cat Deeley gave a strong hint that her husband would be ready and willing to take over as host of the chat show as she walked the IFTAs red carpet last night.

While Kielty was tight-lipped about suggestions he is in the running to take the helm of the flagship chat show, his wife Cat Deeley slipped a hint in that they are both ready if he is called to the top job.

“Let’s see if he can get it and we should talk about it then,” she said.

Kielty did not give anything away apart from to say The Late Late is “one of the greatest shows on the planet. Whoever gets it will be really lucky.

“Of all the stuff I've read and what people people are saying, they have to remember they are big shoes to fill.”

Later he joked there was “one for everyone in the crowd”, as he presented a section of the awards ceremony.

Last week, RTÉ broadcaster’s Claire Byrne and Sarah McInerney, who were both seen as top candidates, ruled themselves out of the race to take over from Ryan Tubridy.

Speaking on his RTÉ radio programme yesterday afternoon, Brendan O’Connor said the “narrative” around who will take over from Ryan Tubridy as host is “being driven by online betting companies”.

“I think this conversation has been based on free advertising for betting companies and I think I’m not contributing to that,” he said.

“I’m not saying there’s not interest, let’s be very clear, I’m saying though, that the coverage and the narrative has been driven by online betting companies and I’m not contributing to that,” he added.

Friday’s Late Late Show featured British popstar Ed Sheeran who performed a number of songs live in studio. Sheeran gifted Ryan Tubridy the guitar he performed with on the night, which he also signed.

Ed Sheeran gifts a guitar to Ryan Tubridy. Photo: RTÉ's Late Late Show.

“Before we say goodbye, because I know you’ve been very good to me over the years, I want to give you my guitar,” Sheeran said as he handed over the instrument.

Discussing Sheeran’s appearance and the “kind” gift this morning, Mr Tubridy said he was “flabbergasted”.

According to Mr Tubridy, the ‘Shape of You’ singer told The Late Late team about the gift but they insisted that it should be a surprise.

“If you saw him, there were two guitars beside him on the show. He wanted to make sure that I got the guitar that he played a few times throughout the programme, because it has a more meaningful impact,” Mr Tubridy said.

“I was blown away by the kindness of the gesture and then he signed it and I’m going to play it. When I say play it, I’m going to strum away and enjoy it and torment my neighbours.”

“He said, ‘Don’t hang it up on the wall. I give away a guitar every now and it becomes a museum piece in people’s houses. It’s there to be played,’ so I’ll do that. So, very, very thoughtful. Very, very nice,” he added.