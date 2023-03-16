Ryan Tubridy makes shock decision to step down as RTÉ’s Late Late Show host

RTÉ hasn’t decided on a new presenter

Ryan Tubridy has stunned his RTÉ colleagues by announcing that he will step down as presenter of The Late Late Show this summer.

In a statement, Mr Tubridy said it has been “a privilege to host the national institution that is the Late Late Show for the last 14 years”.

He thanked “the tremendous teams of producers, researchers, crew and executives who have done the hard work to keep the show on the road over the years”.

"Many have become dear friends,” Mr Tubridy, who turns 50 in May, said.

He made particular mention of his time at the helm of the show during the Covid 19 crisis.

"During the pandemic particularly, the viewing figures bear testament to the fact that many families across Ireland tuned in as we tried to make sense of it all. In a time of massive disruption and fragmentation of media and fake news, trust matters and I hope The Late Late Show offered that over the years.”

The Dubliner said he will especially miss “the annual chaos” of The Toy Show. “While millions of viewers got to see the thousands of children who made it onto the live show, I saw lots more hopeful singers, messers, dancers and musicians at auditions throughout the country,” he said.

"Suffice to say, I am incredibly positive about and hopeful for the next generation and the contribution they will make to this country.”

Mr Tubridy will continue to present his morning radio show on RTÉ Radio One.

His final Late Late Show will take place on Friday, May 26. Tubridy is on the third full-time presenter of the programme, following in the footsteps of Gay Byrne and Pat Kenny.

RTÉ has not yet made any decision regarding the next presenter of the Late Late Show. An announcement will be made later in the summer.

RTÉ Director-General, Dee Forbes thanked Mr Tubridy for his “enormous commitment to the Late Late Show during the seven years I have had the privilege to work with him”.

"The Late Late Show is a TV phenomenon at home and abroad which continues to hold a special place in Irish life and Ryan can take enormous credit for that. He had big shoes to fill, but he has made the show his own over the past 14 years.

"The transformation of the Late Late Toy Show into a national event celebrating Irish children and the most popular television programme in Ireland every year is testament to his talents as a broadcaster and his ability to create a unique connection with children and audiences all over Ireland, and beyond. There are so many great memories and special moments to look back on, and more to come, which we will rightly celebrate in the months ahead."

RTÉ's Director of Content, Jim Jennings said: "Ryan has been a fantastic custodian of the Late Late Show for the last fourteen years and I know that our audiences will join me in thanking him for his years of hard work and dedication in delivering really stand out shows on Friday nights. Having worked closely with Ryan over the years, I know, first hand, his passion for The Late Late Show. I look forward to continuing our work with Ryan on his radio show and discussing future projects with him."

Tubridy, who turned 50 in May, took over from former host Pat Kenny in May 2009.

As a 16-year-old he appeared on the RTÉ's Scratch Saturday’ where he reviewed a U2 book.

He would go on to work as a reporter for the Today with Pat Kenny show and became a presenter on Morning Glory, The Sunday Show and The Full Irish.

In 2004 he was given his own TV chat show, Tubridy Tonight, and in 2006 he started the Tubridy Show each weekday morning on RTÉ Radio 1.

In 2009 he took over as host of The Late Late Show from Pat Kenny who presented the chat show for the previous ten years.