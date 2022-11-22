Ryan Tubridy reveals abuse by ‘nasty schoolboys’ recording him in Dublin

Ryan Tubridy has revealed he was recently subjected to abuse in the street from a group of “pretty nasty school boys”.

The RTÉ broadcaster said the teenagers were filming him as they passed him by on the street and made derogatory comments toward him.

He suggested the younger generation should “go easy and stop recording everything”.

Tubridy spoke about the abusive incident during a segment on manners, or lack thereof, since the reopening of society in the wake of Covid-19 lockdowns.

“On the manners thing, a couple of pretty nasty school boys passed me by on the street the other day with their phones out and said something really derogatory.

“They were filming it and I just thought, that’s a pity,” Ryan said on his show on RTÉ Radio on Tuesday morning.

Tubridy said that young people, in general, are brilliant and he’s not sure why this group subjected him to the comments and abuse that they did and believed they possibly were doing so to put in on social media.

“Youngsters; I'm a big fan of and a supporter of, and I'm not sure why they did it. I presume it was part of their TikTok feed or something like that.

"I’m just sharing this as you [the listeners] ate sharing stuff with me and you do have to keep an eye on it.

“Whatever about our generation; we’ll be okay as we either have it [social media] or we’re a lost cause when it comes to it.

"But the next generation needs to just go easy on stop recording everything and don't be mean because they're terrific. The young people, I love them.

"But once or twice a bad apple falls from the tree,” Tubridy said.

Some of his listeners were discussing social media and the toxic culture that can permeate it, and the Late Late Show presenter said he has “no part in it, thank god”.